DISTRICT 16-5A
■ HALLSVILLE 3, LUFKIN 0: LUFKIN — Ashley Jones handed out 29 assists, Cassidy Cole was dominant at the net for Hallsville and the Ladycats swept past Lufkin, 25-21, 25-21, 25-14.
Cole had 13 kills, two blocks and a .450 hitting efficiency for Hallsville. Jones added five kills, four digs and six aces, Riley Rodriguez eight kills, two blocks and a .389 hitting rate and Emma Rogers six digs and four aces.
■ WHITEHOUSE 3, JOHN TYLER 0: TYLER — The No. 21 ranked Whitehouse Ladycats moved to 6-0 in league play with a 26-24, 25-19, 25-15 sweep of John Tyler on Tuesday.
Ashlee Taylor, Hannah Owens and Kate Idrogo all had two aces for Whitehouse. Briana Brown led the way at the net with 16 kills and also added 17 digs. Idrogo finished with nine kills and 19 digs, Taylor seven kills, Aja Williams six kills and Ryann Foster 33 assists.
DISTRICT 16-4A
■ KILGORE 3, CHAPEL HILL 0: NEW CHAPEL HILL — Jada Abercrombie led a balanced attack at the net with eight kills, and the Kilgore Lady Bulldogs notched a 25-21, 25-18, 25-17 sweep of Chapel Hill.
Abercrombie added three assists and eight digs for Kilgore. Alexis T. Anderson chipped in with two kills and two digs, Skye Cotton three kills, Lauren Couch five kills, four digs and five aces, Skyler Day five digs and four aces, Dayton McElyea three kills, 11 assists, six digs and two aces, A’viana McIntyre two digs and three aces, Miah Thomas seven kills, 15 digs and two aces and Ashton Vallery 13 assists and two digs.
■ HENDERSON 3, CUMBERLAND 0: TYLER — The Henderson Lady Lions, led by Cora Jimerson’s 30 assists and 11 digs, rolled to a 25-14, 25-16, 25-20 sweep of Cumberland Academy.
Heather Craig finished with 16 kills and six digs, Analena Tavo eight kills and 10 digs and Addison Northcut seven kills and 10 digs.
DISTRICT 20-4A
■ CARTHAGE 3, CENTER 0: CENTER — Kristen Stewart led the way wit h15 assists, Cami Hicks finished with seven kills and two blocks, and No. 5 ranked Carthage earned a 25-7, 25-11, 25-11 sweep of Center.
Sadie Smith chipped in with eight assists and two kills for Carthage, which also got seven digs and three aces from Chesney Baker, five digs from Addi Surratt, five kills, five digs and six aces from Faith Kruebbe, five kills from McKenna Zett and four kills apiece from Jada McLinn and Kinsey King.
■ HUNTINGTON 3, JASPER 1: HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Devilettes ran their record to 1-1 in district play with a 25-21, 23-25, 25-19, 25-23 win over Jasper.
Kaylee Rivenbark led with 15 digs and two aces for Huntington. Halle Flynt added nine digs and 19 assists, Abby Kirkland three aces and eight digs, Emma McGuire 13 digs, Anna Claire Johnson six aces and Jessie Ellis seven kills and a block.
DISTRICT 15-3A
■ TATUM 3, JEFFERSON 0: TATUM — The Tatum Lady Eagles rolled past Jefferson in straight sets, 25-7, 25-9, 25-11, on Tuesday.
Abby Sorenson recorded 19 assists and six aces for Tatum. Essence Allen added 10 kills, six digs and two aces, Ramaya Davis one kill, Kaylei Stroud four digs and two aces, Kayla Jones two kills and three blocks, Mariah West five aces, Kerrigan Biggs three kills, McKayla Martin two kills, Kristin Smith two kills and four blocks, Summer Dancy-Vasquez five three digs and two aces, McKensi Greenwood five digs and Macy Brown three kills.
■ ORE CITY 3, NEW DIANA 0: ORE CITY- Keri Dean led the defensive effort with 25 digs, Jade Draper was solid all over the court with 14 kills, 14 assists and seven aces and Ore City notched a 25-17, 25-8, 25-20 sweep of New Diana.
Ryan Thorn finished with eight points and 16 digs for the Lady Rebels. Ryleigh Larkins had 12 digs and two aces, Jailyn Cook six kills and two blocks, Jacee Burks five kills and three blocks, Ally Sewell eight points, seven assists and two aces and Abby Ervin nine kills.
■ HUGHES SPRINGS 3, DAINGERFIELD 0: DAINGERFIELD — Hughes Springs notched a 25-16, 25-15, 25-16 road sweep of Daingerfield on Tuesday.
For Daingerfield in the loss, Joi Akinsuroju had 22 digs. Diamond Jeter added three assists, four digs and two aces, Adisen Key two aces and 12 digs, Jaylee Barron 15 digs, Ashlyn Bruce two kills, Kiara Robinson two kills and five blocks, Montoya Taylor two assists, Montrevia Durham 14 digs, TaQuazia Latchison two digs, Jamie Nix one kill and Kayleigh Phillips 24 digs.
DISTRICT 16-3A
■ SABINE 3, TROUP 0: LIBERTY CITY — Mikinzi Cantrell and Sam Bell knocked down 11 kills apiece, and No. 7 ranked Sabine earned a 25-11, 25-21, 25-14 sweep of Troup on Tuesday.
Aubree McCann had seven kills, Maddie Furrh five and Ryanne Stuart four for the Lady Cardinals. Sierrah Richter fired off seven aces, Cantrell six, McCann three and Furrh two, and McCann led with three blocks. McCann also led with 12 digs, while Ally Gresham added six, Richter five, Caitlin Bates, Bell and Cantrell four apiece and Furrh two. Richter finished with 38 assists.
■ WHITE OAK 3, GLADEWATER 0: GLADEWATER — Natalie Reed set things up with 31 assists, Lexi Baker finished with 11 kills and the White Oak Ladynecks swept past Gladewater, 25-6, 25-18, 25-10.
Kaylee Wilkinson added two kills for White Oak, which also got three digs from Stormy Riley, six kills from Anna Iske, four digs from Emma Hill, eight kills from Alysa Hall, four kills, four digs and five aces from Macy Weeks, a kill and a block from Payton Palmer, two kills from Daphne Bogenschutz and three kills from Ashlyn Eynon.
■ HARMONY 3, ARP 0: HARMONY — Spencer Watkins hammered home nine kills, Jenci Seahorn was close behind with eight hammers and the Harmony Lady Eagles swept past Arp, 25-20, 25-14, 25-13.
Seahorn added three blocks and four digs for Harmony, which also got six kills, two aces, seven blocks and seven digs from McKinzee Settles, 18 assists and six digs from Delaynie Nash, nine assists from Aleah Daily, five digs from Raylee Willie, four digs from Madi Rhame and four kills from Kaylee Clemens.
DISTRICT 19-2A
■ HAWKINS 3, OVERTON 0: HAWKINS — Logan Jaco dominated at the net with 19 kills, Alyssa Eddington and Lynli Dacus combined for 26 assists and Hawkins moved to 5-0 in district play with a 25-15, 25-19, 25-9 win against Overton.
Eddington had 16 assists, Dacus 10 assists and seven kills and Victoria Miller six digs for the Lady Hawks.
■ UNION GROVE 3, UNION HILL 0: UNION GROVE — Madelynn Lacaze came up with 41 digs, Kasi Jones dished out 12 assists and Brooke Reeves led with 10 digs for Union Grove as the Lady Lions swept Union Hill 25-23, 25-11, 25-21.
Jones added nine digs and eight kills, Reeves five digs and two blocks and Lacaze three aces for the Lady Lions. Shayla Gallagher chipped in with thre digs and four kills, Carleigh Judd seven digs, nine assists, two kills, two blocks and two aces, Avery Brooks two digs and two kills, Sydney Chamberlain 10 digs and three aces, Caylee Pritchett one dig, Maci Williams one dig and one kill, Samantha Coleman two digs, Gracie Winn nine digs and Madison Merrill a dig, a block and an ace.
■ L. CHAPEL 3, L-KILDARE 1: LEVERETT’S CHAPEL — Jillian Shaw pounded down 21 kills, Mitzy DeLaCruz came up with 27 digs and Leverett’s Chapel moved to 2-3 in district play with a 25-17, 25-16, 19-25, 25-19 win over Linden-Kildare.
Shaw also dug up 24 balls and added five blocks and five aces for Leverett’s Chapel. Michelle Jamaica had four kills, 14 digs and 24 assists and Hannah Brown four kills, 11 digs and four aces.
DISTRICT 20-2A
■ BECKVILLE 3, GARRISON 0: BECKVILLE — The No. 12 ranked Beckville Ladycats moved to 5-0 in district play with a 25-4, 25-7, 25-8 sweep of Garrison.
Allison Baker led with 13 assists, adding five digs and four kills. Sophie Elliott added eight assists and two digs, Lindsey Baker five kills, Kinsley rivers five aces, six kills and two digs, Avery Morris a team-leading nine aces to go along with four digs, Kaylee Fletcher one kill, Gracen Harris two digs, Miranda Mize seven aces, four kills and two digs, Amber Harris two aces and Macy Davis two kills.
■ TIMPSON 3, GARY 0: TIMPSON — Harlie Ware led the way at the net with 15 kills, Brylee Behrens handed out 15 assists and the No. 6 ranked Timpson Lady Bears notched a 25-14, 25-12, 25-20 win over Gary to improve to 5-0 in district play.
Behrens and Kamryn Courtney had eight kills apiece, with D’Mya Collins adding six hammers. Nataley Smith finished with 14 assists, McKenzie Wynn a team-leading 22 digs, Courtney 15 digs, Sadie Ramsey and Behrens six digs apiece, Ware three aces and Celeste Bush two aces.
NON-DISTRICT
■ BIG SANDY 3, HEAT 2: The No. 24 ranked Big Sandy Lady Wildcats rallied from a set down to earn a 17-25, 25-18, 25-19, 18-25, 15-11 win over Longview HEAT.
Lizzie Worden had 40 assists, two aces and eight digs while going a perfect 21-for-21 from the service stripe for Big Sandy. Chyler Ponder added 20 digs, 11 kills and two aces, Jakayla Johnson 28 digs, Peyton Adams four digs, Brylie Arnold four digs and six kills, Gracie Jenison 13 digs and 10 kills, Airikah Pippins a team-leading 25 kills to go along with three blocks and three digs, Tori Hill five kils and three digs and Maci Childress four digs.
Pippins was 12-for-12 at the service line.
Jaelyn Cleveland filled the stat sheet for the HEAT in the loss, finishing with three aces, 14 points, 16 receptions, three blocks, 20 digs and 16 kills. Hope Poulter had four points, three receptions and five digs, Jaden Parker three aces, 11 points, nine digs and 27 assists, Jenna Parker 37 receptions and 25 digs, Jordan Parker five points, 25 receptions, four blocks, five digs and 12 kills, Makayla Richey four aces, 13 points, four receptions, two blocks and six digs, McKenzie File two kills and Suzannah Neal two blocks and three digs.
COLLEGE
■ LETU 3, ST. THOMAS 1: HOUSTON — LeTourneau University’s volleyball team beat the University of St. Thomas, 21-25, 25-14, 25-17, 25-20, Tuesday night.
The YellowJackets (10-7) pounded 63 kills, while holding the Celts (4-9) to 40. LETU also held UST to under .074 hitting in two of the four sets. The win marked LeTourneau’s third straight and fourth in the last five matches.
Kianna Crow banged 28 kills, and had a career-best 22 digs, while hitting .300. Natalie Davenport had a season-high 59 assists, 16 digs and three aces. Mikayla Thomas had 16 kills, two aces, two blocks and 11 digs, and hit .344. Taylor Smith had 13 kills and a season-high 24 digs. Cam Taylor, the American Southwest Conference East Defensive Player of the Week, had 22 digs and two aces.
LETU will host Louisiana College in a return to ASC play 2 p.m. Saturday in Solheim Arena.