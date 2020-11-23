Class 5A, Region II
Area playoff
Hallsville (12-6) vs. Highland Park (18-7)
6:30 p.m. tonight, Athens
Mascots
Hallsville: Ladycats
Highland Park: Lady Scots
Players to watch
Hallsville: Ashley Jones (496assists, 46 blocks, 126 digs, 74 kills, 41 aces) … Olivia Simmons (52 blocks, 67 kills) … Emma Rogers (189 digs, 31 aces) … Cate Thomas (75 kills, 47 blocks) … Brooke Grissom (79 kills, 32 digs) … Chloe Ferrill (90 digs, 14 aces) … Olivia Anguiano (51 digs, 12 aces) … Mallory Pyle (72 kills, 20 blocks, 29 digs) … Ayden McDermott (147 kills, 30 aces, 50 digs, 14 blocks) … Abbi Fischer (22 kills) … Macie Nelson (124 digs, 18 aces) … Lauren Pyle
Highland Park: Anna Claire Nichol (signed with Wake Forest) … Kennedy Westendorff (signed with South Carolina)
How they got here
Hallsville: Hallsville finished third in District 15-5A with an 8-4 record … Two of Hallsville’s losses came back-to-back to open league play when the Ladycats were forced to play their JV team due to COVID-19 protocols … Hallsville won six of seven to end regular season play, with the lone loss coming against Sulphur Springs on Oct. 16 – a loss the Ladycats avenged to close out the regular season on Nov. 10 … The Ladycats opened the playoffs on Friday with a 25-22, 12-25, 25-14, 25-11 win over Whitehouse … Highland Park: The Lady Scots won the District 13-5A championship and won its fifth straight match overall with a 25-19, 25-3, 25-8 victory over Midlothian in the bi-district playoffs
Did you know: Collum has a career coaching record of 167-54, including a 128-49 record in her fifth season at Hallsville … Jones, who has signed with Louisiana Tech, has 100 wins in her varsity career at Hallsville … Hallsville and Highland Park last met in the playoffs back in 2017, with Highland Park winning a bi-district match
Up next: Tonight’s winner will face either Midlothian or Lufkin in the regional quarterfinals