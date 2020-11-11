HARMONY REACHES REGIONAL FINALS: LUCAS — Jenci Seahorn and Kinzee Settles combined for 28 kills, 32 digs and 20 blocks, and the Harmony Lady Eagles advanced to the regional finals by rallying for a 12-25, 25-22, 28-26, 25-18 regional semifinals win over Boyd on Tuesday at Lovejoy High School.
Seahorn had 18 kills, 17 digs and 10 blocks, and Settles finished with 10 kills, 15 digs and 10 blocks for Harmony, which will meet Gunter at 2 p.m. on Saturday in Royse City in the regional finals.
Delaynie Nash added 20 assists, 10 digs and two kills for Harmony. Madi Rhame finished with 20 digs, Analese Cano 10 digs, Lanie Trimble two kills, 15 digs, three blocks and 20 assists, Kati Burkham eight kills and six digs and Lillie Jones three kills and six digs.
AUBREY 3, GILMER 1: EMORY — Aubrey won the first two sets and then held on for a 25-18, 25-21, 23-25, 25-11 win over Gilmer in a Class 4A regional semifinal on Tuesday.
Gilmer ends the year with a 25-5 record.
Karlye Johnston had nine kills, Kirsten Waller six, Reese Couture and Haylee Jordan five apiece and Abbey Bradshaw four in the loss for Gilmer. Jaycee Harris had two aces. Jordan led with nine blocks. Bradshaw added five, Waller four, Johnston three and Lesley Jones two.
Raeven Harris paced the Gilmer defense with 26 digs. Jordan added 13, Johnston 11, Jaycee Harris nine, Aaleya Morton eight, Karsyn Lindsey four, Bradshaw three and Waller and Couture two apiece. Jaycee Harris dished out 14 assists, and Lindsey finished with 12.
