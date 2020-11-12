2A Region II Championship
Beckville (31-2) vs. Iola (28-1)
6:30 p.m. tonight, Lufkin
Mascots
Beckville: Ladycats
Iola: Lady Bulldogs
Players to watch
Beckville: Sophie Elliott (52 aces, 122 digs, 504 assists) … Lindsey Baker (221 kills, 70 digs) … Kinsley Rivers (57 aces, 315 kills, 207 digs, 53 blocks) … Avery Morris (78 aces, 238 kills, 282 digs, 23 blocks, 31 assists) … Hannah Sharpless (18 aces, 142 digs) … M.J. Weatherford (16 aces, 91 kills, 32 digs, 45 blocks) … Kaylee Fletcher (30 kills, 24 digs) … Allison Baker (24 aces, 125 kills, 222 digs, 607 assists) … Karissa McDowell (33 digs) … Amber Harris (124 aces, 168 kills, 293 digs, 17 blocks, 50 assists) … Macy Davis (14 kills)
Iola: Anna Barnett … Jenna McDougald … Lindsey Gooch … Cadence Hoyle … Chloe Vaughan
How they got here
Beckville: Def. Overton (3-0), North Hopkins (3-0), Boles (3-0) and Leon (3-0)
Iola: Def. Cross Roads (3-0), Colmesneil (3-0), Evadale (3-0) and Gary (3-0)
Did you know: Beckville coach Cherry Downs has a career coaching record of 310-60, all at Beckville … The Ladycats have won at least 30 games in each of the past eight seasons … Beckville and Iola have met in the playoffs five times since 2013, including the regional semifinals the past two seasons. Beckville won 3-0 in 2018 en route to a state championship season in 2018, and Iola won last season (3-0) before falling to Leon in the regional championship match … Iola has been to 11 state tournaments … Beckville losses this season have come to Class 6A Tyler Legacy and Class 5A Lindale. The Ladycats have wins over 5A Longview and Hallsville, 4A Pleasant Grove, Henderson, Carthage and Gilmer and 3A Central Heights, Tatum, Van, White Oak, Harmony, Troup, Sabine and Quitman … Iola’s lone loss was to district opponent Leon
3A Region II Championship
Harmony (22-3) vs. Gunter (28-3)
2 p.m. Saturday, Royse City
Mascots
Harmony: Lady Eagles
Gunter: Lady Tigers
Players to watch
Harmony: Jenci Seahorn (265 kills, 100 blocks) … Kinzee Settles (239 kills, 105 blocks) … Lanie Trimble (381 assists) … Delaynie Nash (262 assists) … Madi Rhame (260 digs) … Danielle Ison … Ali Rhame … Kati Burkham … Lillie Jones … Analese Cano
Gunter: Rayanna Mauldin (14 kills vs. Sabine in regional semifinals) … Miranda Putnicki … Hanna Rubis … Jacee Childers (36 assists vs. Sabine)
How they got here
Harmony: Def. Redwater (3-0), Elysian Fields (3-2), White Oak (3-0) and Boyd (3-1)
Gunter: Def. Commerce (3-0), Ponder (3-0), Rains (3-2) and Sabine (3-0)
Did you know: Martin and assistant coach Chelsea Adkinson were both members of Harmony teams that finished a combined 68-9 and made back-to-back state tournament appearances in 2006 and 2007. The 2006 team defeated Franklin in four sets in the regional finals, and fell to Leon in five sets in the state semifinals to finish 33-5. The 2007 squad rallied from two sets down to defeat Lexington in the regional finals, and fell to Bushland in the state semifinals to finish 35-4. Martin was an all-tournament selection at the state tournament in 2007 … Harmony’s losses have come to 2A No. 1 Beckville, 4A regional quarterfinalist Spring Hill and 4A regional semifinalist Gilmer … Gunter’s losses have been to 5A No. 1 Lucas Lovejoy, 4A No. 3 Decatur and 4A No. 5 Kennedale
JACK STALLARD