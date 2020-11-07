CLASS 3A
HARMONY 3, WHITE OAK 0: HALLSVILLE - Kinzee Setttles and Jenci Seahorn dominated at the net with a combined 30 kills and eight blocks, leading the Harmony Lady Eagles to a 25-19, 25-15, 25-13 regional quarterfinal sweep of White Oak on Saturday.
Settles had 18 kills, 11 digs, six blocks and an ace for Harmony (21-3), which advances to the regional semifinals to meet Boyd next week at a time, date and location to be announced later.
Seahorn added 12 kills, nine digs and two blocks. Delaynie Nash chipped in with 17 assists, five digs and two kills, Madi Rhame 15 digs, Analese Cano five digs and two kills, Lanie Trimble 11 assists, five digs and two kills, Katie Burkham three digs and Lillie Jones two digs.
Harmony will face Boyd at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Lucas Lovejoy.
White Oak ends the season with a 21-5 record.
CLASS 2A
BECKVILLE 3, BOLES 0: WHITEHOUSE - The top-ranked Beckville Ladycats rolled into the Class 2A regional semifinals with a 25-11, 25-12, 25-18 regional quarterfinal sweep of Boles on Saturday.
Beckville (30-2), which has now won at least 30 matches for eight straight seasons, will next meet Leon at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in Bullard.
Allison Baker had 19 assists, Kinsley Rivers 13 kills and five blocks and Hannah Sharpless five aces and nine digs on Saturday. Baker also recorded seven digs, Rivers two aces and three digs, Sophie Elliott two aces, two digs and five assists, Lindsey Baker four kills and three digs, Avery Morris two aces and two digs, M.J. Weatherford two kills and two digs nd Amber Harris four kills and three digs.
LATE THURSDAY
CLASS 4A
C. SPRING 3, CARTHAGE 1: EUSTACE - China Spring won the first two sets and held on for a 25-6, 25-8, 20-25, 25-12 win over the Carthage Lady Dawgs on Friday in a Class 4A regional quarterfinal match.
Faith Kruebbe had six kills and 16 digs in the loss for Carthage. Makhai Lewis finished with seven kills and three blocks, Kaliyah Timmons six kills, Ja'Kyra Roberts and Mara Hodges four kills apiece, Sadie Smith 17 assists and 10 digs, Erin Dodge 20 digs and Talynn Williams 10 digs.