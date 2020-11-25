From Staff Reports
McKinzee Settles, a senior who helped lead Harmony to the regional finals for the first time since 2007, earned Most Valuable Player honors with the release of the District 13-3A All-District Volleyball Team for 2020.
Harmony earned four other superlatives, including Setter of the Year Delaynie Nash, Hitter of the Year Jenci Seahorn, Defensive MVP Madison Rhame and Coach of the Year Dena Martin.
Other superlatives went to Quitman’s Carley Spears and Kamryn Bolin (Newcomer of the Year), Mineola’s Mylee Fischer (Blocker of the Year) and Mineola’s Caidyn Anderson, Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill’s Kaylee Tompkins and Mount Vernon’s Bailey Abell (Server of the Year).
Voting was conducted by the district’s coaches.
FIRST TEAM
Harmony: Lanie Trimble, Katie Burkham; MPCH: Nadia Hooks, Paige Grissom; Mount Vernon: Beth Kellum, Madlyn Wardup; Mineola: Brittany Pickle, Tahjae Black, Valerie Garcia; Quitman: Lucy Brannon, Ava Burrouths
SECOND TEAM
Harmony: Analese Cano; MPCH: Sarah Hill, Blake Lick, Hannah Rhea; Mount Vernon: Brooke Smith, Lauren Newsome; Mineola: Alyssa Lankford, Jaiden Gardner; Quitman: Halie Davis, Lindsey Hornaday; Winona: Kamaya Jones
HONORABLE MENTION
Harmony: Lillie Jones, Ali Rhame; MPCH: Maya Daniels, Callie Thompson; Mount Vernon: Natalie Norwood, Rachel Dun; Mineola: Madison Bloodworth, Kozbie Riley, Riley Weekly, Jocelyn Whitehead, Macy Fischer, Gracie Finley; Quitman: Brooklyn Marcee, Alexis O’Neal, Maddy Pence; Winona: Lindsey Smotherman, Caden McFarland
ACADEMIC ALL-DISTRICT
Harmony: McKinzee Settles, Analese Cano, Delaynie Nash, Madi Rhame, Jenci Seahorn, Lillie Jones, Lanie Trimble; Winona: Stormie Bavaro, Addison Yendon; Quitman: Lucy Brannon, Halie Davis, Lindsey Hornaday, Ava Burroughs, Brooklyn Marcee, Alexis O’Neal, Carley Spears, Maddy Pence; Mineola: Mylee Fischer, Tahjae Black, Jaiden Gardner, Riley Weekly, Valerie Garcia, Alyssa Lankford, Caidyn Anderson, Kloey Garcia, Jocelyn Whitehead, Audrey Dowdle, Lauren Simmons, Macy Fischer; MPCH: Maya Daniels, Paige Grissom, Sarah Hall, Rylee Hutchings, Hannah Rhea