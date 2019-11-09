COLLEGE
■ UMHB 3, LETU 1: RICHARDSON — LeTourneau University’s volleyball journey reached its final stage Friday night after the YellowJackets fell to Mary Hardin-Baylor, 25-14, 11-25, 25-20, 25-22, in the American Southwest Conference Championship semifinals at the University of Texas at Dallas.
The loss ended the best season in program history as the Jackets finished 18-14. UHMB (24-7) moved on to the championship match.
The YellowJackets blitzed the Cru, which has not lost a match to an ASC team this season, in the opening set with a .438 hitting percentage on 16 kills and two errors. The Jackets jumped out to a 12-5 lead after a kill by Lexie Welton. Mikayla Thomas slammed down a winner to make it 15-6. After the Cru cut it to 16-10, Thomas banged down another kill two serves later to push the lead back to eight. On top 22-14, LETU put the first set away on a kill by Natalie Connelly, another by Welton and an ace by Cam Taylor.
Mary Hardin-Baylor turned the tables in the second set, hitting .441 with 16 kills and one error, while LeTourneau was held to 10 kills and nine errors to square the match at 1-1.
LETU opened a 10-3 lead in the third, following a 7-0 run that included two straight kills by Kianna Crow and back-to-back blocks by Connelly and Welton. UHMB answered back, going on an 11-1 run to grab a 14-11 lead. A block by Natalie Davenport and Crow, a kill by Crow and an ace by Thomas pulled the YellowJackets within 18-17. Connelly’s kill kept the YellowJackets within two before the Cru secured the next two points. Welton banged down a winner to cut it to 22-19, but the Cru won three of the last four points to win the pivotal set.
In the fourth set, Taylor Smith’s kill and subsequent UHMB attack error put LETU in front, 12-9. Connelly and Davenport’s combination block extended the lead to 15-11 before the Cru went on a 5-0 run to take control. A putaway by Crow kept the Jackets within, 18-17, but UHMB won the next three serves to pad the lead back to four. LETU cut it down to 22-20 on Smith’s kill, and after the Cru got to match point, Thomas put the celebration on hold for a serve when she put down one of Davenport’s 50 assists, to make it 24-22. But UHMB wrapped it up on the next point.
“No one expected us to do this,” senior defensive specialist Audrey Galindo said after recording 11 digs in her final match. “We just came out and performed, and we did it all together.”
Crow finished with 23 kills and 19 digs, and hit .242. Thomas had 12 kills and an ace.
Connelly had seven kills and three blocks. Davenport added 14 digs and two blocks. Taylor had 22 digs and an ace.
CLASS 4A■ FARMERSVILLE 3, KILGORE 1: WILLS POINT — The Kilgore High School Lady Bulldogs rallied to win the opening set, but No. 1 ranked Farmersville stormed back to earn a 23-25, 25-14, 25-20, 25-15 win in a Class 4A area playoff match.
Kilgore got a combined 27 kills from Jada Abercrombie (14) and Miah Thomas (13) in the loss. Abercrombie also had three blocks, 15 digs and five aces for Kilgore. Thomas chipped in with three blocks and 11 digs, Skye Cotton five kills and three digs, Lauren Couch seven kills and 10 digs, Skyler Day two kills and four digs, Dayton McElyea four kills, 17 assists and seven digs, A’viana McIntyre 13 digs and Ashton Vallery 23 assists and four digs.
CLASS 3A■ N. BOSTON 3, HARMONY 0: PITTSBURG — The New Boston Lady Lions swept past Harmony in an area playoff match on Saturday, 25-22, 25-23, 25-22.
Kinzee Settles and Jenci Seahorn combined for 26 kills and 16 blocks in the loss for Harmony. Settles had 14 kills, 11 blocks and six digs, and Seahorn added 12 kills, five blocks and two digs. Spencer Watkins chipped in with five kills, Kaylee Clemens five digs and four kills, Aleah Daily 20 assists, Delaynie Nash 14 assists and eight digs, Madi Rhame nine digs, Raylee Willie eight digs and Macey Russell five digs.
CLASS 5A■ WHITEHOUSE 3, N. FORNEY 2: The Whitehouse Ladycats rallied from a 2-1 deficit to earn a 25-16, 21-25, 15-25, 25-14, 15-7 area playoff win over North Forney.
Hannah Owens finished with two aces, Hannah House two aces and 18 dgs, Briana Brown 18 kills, 14 digs and four blocks and Kate Idrogo four blocks and 12 digs for Whitehouse. Aja Williams chipped in with two blocks, Ryann Foster 22 assists and 15 digs and Ashlee Taylor 18 digs.