WHITE OAK
S. HILL GOES 1-2: WHITE OAK - The Spring Hill Lady Panthers defeated Class 5A Lufkin (25-21, 16-25, 30-29) and fell to 6A Tyler Legacy (25-19, 26-24) and host team White Oak (25-16, 25-17) on the final day of the Shirley Atkins Tournament.
The tournament had a 30-point cap on sets.
Carli Manasse finished the day with 12 kills, five blocks, 24 digs and three aces. Victoria Bradshaw added 13 kills and seven digs, Abby Caron 14 kills and seven blocks, Eden Gossett five digs and two aces, Erin Gregson 15 digs and two aces, Janie Bradshaw 30 digs and three aces, Carolann Bowles 18 kills, five assists, two blocks, eight digs and three aces, Mia Traylor three kills, 60 assists, 19 digs and three aces, Caylee Mayfield 10 kills and Natalie Fisher four kills.
The Lady Panthers host Marshall on Tuesday.
LADYNECKS THIRD: WHITE OAK - The White Oak Ladynecks finished third at the Shirley Atkins Tournament, defeating Whitehouse (25-8, 25-16), falling to Beckville (15-25, 26-24, 25-17) and defeating Spring Hill (25-16, 25-17) on Saturday.
Emma Hill had 55 assists, six digs, four kills and eight points for White Oak in the three matches. Lexi Baker recorded 12 points, four aces, 26 kills, 16 digs and 22 receptions. Anna Iske finished with 22 points, two aces, 16 kills and five blocks, Brazie Croft 33 points, nine aces, 21 digs and 12 receptions, Emma Nix nine kills, Kaylee Wilkinson 10 points, four aces, 13 digs and 21 receptions, Calee Carter six kills, Addison Clinkscales five kills and Mallory McKinney 14 points, four aces, nine digs and seven receptions.
White Oak moves to 19-1 on the year and will host Bullard on Tuesday.
In the Challenger Bracket on Saturday, Pine Tree defeated Chapel ill (25-21, 17-25, 25-17) and lost to Pleasant Grove (25-18, 25-14) and North Lamar (25-19, 25-17).
Gilmer fell to Pleasant Grove (25-19, 25-20) in the Challenger Bracket title match.
BECKVILLE SECOND: WHITE OAK - The Beckville Ladycats defeated Class 5A Hallsville (25-18, 19-25, 25-21) and host team White Oak (15-25, 26-24, 25-17) before falling to Class 6A Tyler Legacy in the title game to finish as the runner-up at the Shirley Atkins Tournament.
Against White Oak, Sophie Elliott had 30 assists and eight digs for Beckville. Laney Jones added three digs and two aces, Kinsley Rivers 11 kills, Avery Morris 13 kills, four digs and two aces, Maddie McAfee one dig, M.J. Liles three kills, Aubrey Klinlgler two kills and two digs, Karissa McDowell a dig and an ace and Amber Harris five kills, three digs, three blocks and two aces.
Rivers had 19 digs and 11 kills against Hallsville. Morris finished with 13 kills and five digs, Elliott 31 assists and 15 digs, Jones six digs, McAfee two kills, Liles three kills, Klingler two kills and three digs, McDowell three digs and Harris seven digs, six kills and three aces.
Against Legacy, Elliott handed out 20 assists to go along with six digs and two aces. Jones had three digs and two aces, Rivers 10 kills and five digs, Morris seven kills, six digs and two aces, McAfee one dig, Liles three kills, Klingler two digs, McDowell three digs and Harris five digs, three kills and three aces.
HAWKINS
O. CITY WINS 2: HAWKINS - Led by the duo of Jacee Burks and all-tournament selection Josie Reynolds, the Ore City Lady Rebels earned the consolation title at the West Rusk Tournament.
The Lady Rebels lost to West Rusk (25-14, 25-11) and defeated Trinity School of Texas (25-17, 25-19) and Christian Heritage Classical School (25-21, 25-21).
Reynolds had six kills and eight digs and Burks eight kills and five digs on the day.
KERENS
OVERTON DROPS 2: KERENS - At the Kerens Tournament, the Overton Lady Mustangs fell to Bosqueville (25-19, 25-18) and Hubbard (25-21, 25-20) on Saturday.
Mary Fenter had 14 kills, 40 digs and two assists on the day. Kaley McMillian finished with 22 digs, 23 assists and three kills, Alex Brown 41 digs and five kills and Chloe Laws 23 digs and five kills.
Overton hosts Tyler HEAT on Tuesday.
LATE FRIDAY
WASKOM 3, GLADEWATER 2: WASKOM - Alaina Dyson recorded 15 kills and eight assists for Waskom as the Lady Wildcats held on for a 25-16, 21-25, 23-25, 25-16, 15-11 win over Gladewater.
Anna Claire Reeves finished with 11 assists and four aces, Ellen Nuner eight kills and five aces and LaDaija Thomas 12 digs.
For Gladewater in the loss, Kiyah Bell had five aces, four assists, four kills and five blocks. Alise Sanders added three aces, and Alexis Boyd chipped in with four kills and seven blocks.
DAINGERFIELD 3, L-KILDARE 1: DAINGERFIELD - Diamond Jeter handed out 20 assists to lead the way for Daingerfield in a 25-18, 17-25, 25-17, 25-22 win over Linden-Kildare.
Jeter also had three aces and two digs for Daingerfield. Sydney Key added seven service point and two aces, Kylah Haley five points and four kills, Karley Nix six kills, seven points two aces and five digs, Ashlyn Bruce 10 kills and seven blocks, Chrishlyn Boyd four digs, Anyha Ellison four points and three kills, Sanaa Fields nine points, two aces and two digs, Terry Gholston six digs and Genesis Allen 11 points, seven blocks, two aces and three kills.
ET HOMESCHOOL 3, O. CITY 0: Jordan Parker knocked down 12 kills, Abby Campbell and Rebekah Dragoo added five apiece and East Texas Homeschool swept Ore City, 25-11, 25-12, 25-10.
Sydney Cunningham had four kills and Abigail Gallant three for the Lady Chargers. Jenna Parker, Dragoo and Cunningham all had two aces, and Jenna Parker and Cunningham recorded 10 digs apiece. Jordan Parker had eight digs, Dragoo six digs and Meredith Corley 26 assists.