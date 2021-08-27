WHITE OAK
BRACKET SET: Bracket play is set for the Shirley Atkins Tournament, with White Oak, Whitehouse, Beckville, Hallsville, Lufkin, Spring Hill, Tyler Legacy and Henderson making up the Championship Bracket and Chapel Hill, Pine Tree, Pleasant Grove, Elysian Fields, Gilmer, Quitman, North Lamar and Union Grove in the Challenger Bracket.
In the Championship Bracket, opening games are White Oak vs. Whitehouse on Court 1 at 9 a.m., Beckville vs. Hallsville at 10 a.m. on Court 2, Lufkin vs. Spring Hill at 10 a.m. on Court 1 and Legacy vs. Henderson at 11 a.m. on Court 1. The title game is set for 4 p.m. on Court 1. All games will be played at the middle school gym.
In the Challenger Bracket, it's Chapel Hill vs. Pine Tree at 9 a.m. at the high school gym, Pleasant Grove vs. Elysian Fields at 10 a.m. at the high school, Gilmer vs. Quitman at 9 a.m. on Court 1 at the middle school and North Lamar vs. Union Grove at 11 a.m. on Court 2 at the middle school. The title match is set for 4 p.m. at the high school.
FORNEY
TATUM GOES 1-2: FORNEY - The Tatum Lady Eagles defeated Garland (25-16, 25-17) and fell to Duncanville (25-16, 25-17) and Forney (25-13, 25-23) in pool play action at the Forney Tournament.
Against Duncanville, Kaylei Stroud had two kills and two digs, Summer Dancy-Vasquez 14 digs, Karley Stroud 10 digs, Janiya Kindle two kills, Makensi Greenwood three digs, Kerrigan Biggs two blocks, Macy Brown six kills and 10 digs, Abby Sorenson 13 assists and Aundrea Bradley four kills.
Dancy-Vasquez had 10 digs against Garland. Kaylei Stroud had two kills and two digs, Karley Stroud three digs and two aces, Kindle two kills, Greenwood six digs and five aces, Biggs three digs, Myra Andrade two digs, Brown nine kills and three digs, Sorenson 22 assists and three digs and Bradley eight kills.
Against Forney, Dancy-Vasquez finished with 13 digs, Kaylei Stroud five kills and two digs, Karley Stroud five digs, Greenwood two digs, Biggs two kills and two digs, Gracie Pace two digs, Andrade three digs, Brown five kills and four digs, Sorenson 16 assists and Bradley three kills
OTHER
VAN 3, S. HILL 1: The Van Lady Vandals overcame a first-set loss to earn a 19-25, 25-19, 25-15, 25-21 win over the Spring Hill Lady Panthers on Friday.
Carli Manasse had 11 kills, nine digs, two blocks and two assists in the loss for Spring Hill. Mia Traylor finished with 18 assists, 10 digs and four kills. Carolann Bowles chipped in with five kills, Caylee Mayfield two kills, Janie Bradshaw 14 digs, Abby Caron five kills and Victoria Bradshaw three kills.
HARMONY 3, N. DIANA 0: HARMONY - The Harmony Lady Eagles earned a 25-23, 25-20, 25-11 sweep over New Diana on Friday.
Jenci Seahorn hammered home 20 killsand Lanie Trimble dished out 17 assists for Harmony. Seahorn also added 11 digs, five blocks and four aces, and Trimble finished with six digs and two kills.
Lillie Jones chipped in with nine digs, two kills and two aces, Addie Young nin digs and two aces, Gabby Hector eight assists and four digs, Rendi Seahorn seven digs, two kills and two blocks and Danielle Ison two digs and two kills.
Torri Ward had 11 assists, 10 digs, two kills and two blocks in the loss for New Diana. Taylor Garrett finished with 11 kills, nine digs and two blocks. Starrmia Dixon chipped in with five kills and two digs, LiAnn James 19 digs and two kills, Peyton Abernathy a block adn a dig, Mallory Rudd four digs, Maleigha Phillips two digs, Reagan Reece three digs, Layla Stapleton one dig and Shaylee Stanley a dig and an ace.
OVERTON 3, GILMER JV 2: OVERTON - Mary Fenter finished with 34 digs and 22 kills, Alex Brown added 50 digs and the Overton Lady Mustangs rallied for a 22-25, 25-20, 19-25, 25-16, 16-14 win over the Gilmer JV.
Fenter also had two assists and two aces for Overton. Brown added four kills and two assists, Kaley McMillian 18 digs, 27 assists, five aces and two blocks, Chloe Laws seven kills, 22 digs and three aces, Kayla Nobles eight kills and four digs, Avery Smith 35 digs and two aces and Makayla Gurley 26 digs.
TROUP 3, CUMBERLAND 0: TROUP - Bailey Blanton led a balanced attack at the net with eight kills, and the Troup Lady Tigers notched a 25-16, 25-14, 25-15 win over Cumberland Academy.
Jessie Minnix and Chloie Haugeberg added six kills apiece for Troup. Tara Wells had 11 assists, Blanton nine assists, Karsyn Williamson 13 digs, Sarah Neel eight digs, Wells and Minnix seven digs apiece and Blanton nine service points.
ARP SPLITS: LIBERTY CITY - The Arp Lady Tigers fell to Sabine (25-18, 25-9, 25-22) and defeated Big Sandy (25-17, 25-17, 21-25, 25-15) on Friday in a tri-match.
Abby Carpenter finished the day with 25 digs and five aces for Arp. Abby Nichols had 13 digs and three aces, Ariana Padron six digs, Ashley Lopez 15 digs and four aces, Kayleigh Odom 10 kills, Kyia Horton three digs, 24 assists and seven aces, Lexi Ferguson one kill, Madi Birdsong one dig and eight kills, Madi Shores four digs, Madison Evans one kill, Rhialee Penzinski one ace and Trinidy Dixon eight kills and four aces.
LATE THURSDAY
O. CITY DROPS 3: HAWKINS - In pool play action on Thursday at the Hawkins Tournament, the Ore City Lady Rebels fell to Hawkins (25-15, 25-17), Trinity School of Texas (25-21, 21-25, 25-20) and Christian Heritage Classical School (25-19, 25-16).
Jacee Burks had 15 kills, five assists, eight blocks and 10 digs in the three matches for Ore City.