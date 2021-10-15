DISTRICT 15-5A
T. HIGH 3, LONGVIEW 0: TEXARKANA - The league-leading Texas High Lady Tigers notched a 25-13, 6-24, 25-18 win over the Longview Lady Lobos on Friday.
Mariah Thompson handed out 16 assists and added two digs in the loss for Longview. Janiyah Green recorded six kills, Brayleigh Mitchell six kills and four digs, Jakayla Morrow five kills and three blocks, Brianna Converse five kills and five digs, GeCamri Duffie five kills and two blocks, Anna Skinner nine kills, three aces and four digs and Fatima Traore 14 digs.
S. SPRINGS 3, P. TREE 0: SULPHUR SPRINGS - The Sulphur Springs Lady Wildcats earned a straight set win over the Pine Tree Lady Pirates on Friday.
Gianna Spearman finished with six kills, two aces and three blocks in the loss for Pine Tree. Mallory Armstrong added three kills, Carmen Chatman nine assists, two kills and two blocks, Tatum Cates seven digs and two aces, Aderria Williams six digs and four assists and Jamaya Davis five digs.
MARSHALL 3, HALLSVILLE 2: MARSHALL - The Marshall Lady Mavericks rallied for a 24-26, 26-24, 25-14, 27-29, 15-13 win over the Hallsville Ladycats on Friday.
Ayden McDermott and Cate Thomas had 14 kills apiece, with Brooke Grissom adding 13, Abbi Fischer seven, Lauren Pyle four and Mallory Pyle three for Hallsville. Teagan Hill, Fischer and McDermott all had two blocks, Lauren Pyle 46 assists and 19 digs, Maci Nelson 36 digs, McDermott 35 digs, Mallory Pyle 32 digs, Emma Rogers 23 digs, Fischer 20 digs, Grissom 32 digs and Olivia Anquiano four digs.
DISTRICT 16-4A
S. HILL 3, LINDALE 1: LINDALE - The Spring Hill Lady Panthers improved to 7-2 in district play with a 25-17, 25-22, 19-25, 25-22 win over the Lindale Lady Eagles.
Carolann Bowles pounded down 19 kills and added two assists and seven digs for Spring Hill, and Mia Traylor set it all up with 45 assists - adding five kills, 11 digs and two aces.
Carli Manasse finished with eight kills, eight digs, five aces and two blocks, Victoria Bradshaw one kill, Abby Caron 10 kills and two blocks, Eden Gossett two digs, Erin Gregson 10 digs, Janie Bradshaw a team-leading 24 assists to go along with three kills and four assists, Caylee Mayfield five kills and seven digs and Natalie Fisher six kills and four digs.
Spring Hill hosts Cumberland Academy on Tuesday.
BULLARD 3, CUMBERLAND 0: BULLARD - The league-leading Bullard Lady Panthers (23-9, 9-1) earned a 25-10, 25-19, 25-14 sweep over Cumberland Academy on Friday.
Taylor Clark handed out 28 assists and added seven digs for Bullard. Emily Bochow had 13 kills, Olivia Anderson nine kills and seven digs, Emma Seaton four kills, Campbell Clark four kills, Callie Bailey six digs and four aces and Libby Luscombe seven digs.
DISTRICT 15-3A
N. DIANA 3, GLADEWATER 0: GLADEWATER - The New Diana Lady Eagles notched a 25-17, 25-20, 25-19 sweep over Gladewater on Friday.
Taylor Garrett ripped 8 kills and added two blocks and six digs for New Diana. Torri Ward contributed 19 assists, seven digs, three kills, three aces and two blocks. Starrmia Dixon had two blocks, LiAnn James two assists and two digs, Addison Ridge nine kills, eight assists, five digs and six aces, Peyton Abernathy six kills and three digs, Mallory Rudd two digs and Shaylee Stanley two digs.
Kyiah Bell had eight digs and two blocks in the loss for Gladewater. Alexis Boyd chipped in with five kills and four blocks, Zandy Tyeskie 15 assists and three digs, Hadassah Balcorta eight digs and four points and Gracie George five digs and three points.
SABINE 3, DAINGERFIELD 0: LIBERTY CITY - Maddie Furrh and Cale Brown combined for 26 kills and 10 blocks, Ella Roberts added nine blocks for Sabine and the Lady Cardinals earned a straight set win over Daingerfield.
Furrh had 14 kills and two blocks, Brown 12 kills, eight blocks and two digs and Roberts two kill and six digs for Sabine. Kathryn Dalby chipped in with two blocks, Ally Gresham four assists and 14 digs, Peyton Childress five kills and five digs, Riley Lux 20 assists and six digs, Katie Stansberry two digs, Caitlyn Stewart five assists and two digs and Kaleigh Carney one dig.
H. SPRINGS 3, O. CITY 0: ORE CITY - The Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs earned a 25-20, 25-13, 25-19 sweep over Ore City on Friday.
Jacee Burks had seven attacks, three kills, three assists and five solo blocks in the loss for Ore City. Josie Reynolds added seven attacks, five kills, three assists, five digs and four solo blocks, and Victoria Jones finished with eight service points and five kills.
DISTRICT 16-3A
TATUM 3, E. FIELDS 0: ELYSIAN FIELDS - The Tatum Lady Eagles swept past Elysian Fields, 25-14, 25-11, 25-14 on Friday.
Abby Sorenson dished out 25 assists and added two digs for Tatum. Paisley Williams finished with four digs, Summer Dancy-Vasquez three assists and 15 digs, Kaylei Stroud nine kills and four digs, Karly Stroud five digs, Janiya Kindle two kills and three blocks, Makensi Greenwood five digs, Kerrigan Biggs six kills and three blocks, Myra Andrade one kill, Camryn Milam two digs and Katelyn Jacobs one block, Macy Brown 10 kills and two digs and Aundrea Bradley two kills.
Kelsey O'Brien had 10 digs, three kills and two blocks in the loss for Elysian Fields. Kerrigan Love chipped in with six kills and two blocks, Morgan Shaw seven assists, seven digs, three blocks and three kills, Bryanne Beavers three kills and Allison O'Brien 10 assists and five digs.
WASKOM 3, JEFFERSON 0: WASKOM - Alaina Dyson finished with eight kills, eight assists and five digs to lead the Waskom Lady Wildcats to a 25-12, 25-21, 25-16 sweep over Jefferson.
LaDaija Thomas recorded 10 digs and two aces for Waskom, now 6-3 in district play. Isabelle Phillips finished with six kills and four blocks, Ellen Nuner four kills and three aces and Anna Claire Reeves four kills, six assists and two aces.
DISTRICT 13-3A
HARMONY 3, MINEOLA 1: MINEOLA - Jenci Seahorn dominated at the net with 23 kills and seven blocks, adding nine digs to her big night as the No. 13 raked Harmony Lady Eagles rallied for a 21-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-21 win over Mineola.
Lanie Trimble handed out 22 assists and added 14 digs and eight kills. Rendi Seahorn chipped in with 16 digs, five kills and two aces, Lillie Jones 17 digs, five kills and two aces, Gabby Hector 12 assists and eight digs, Grace Kalenak three digs and Danielle Ison and Addie Young 10 digs apiece.
DISTRICT 20-2A
BECKVILLE 3, S. AUGUSTINE 0: SAN AUGUSTINE - The No. 2 ranked Beckville Ladycats remained unbeaten in district play (7-0) and improved to 37-3 overall with a 25-17, 25-13, 25-4 sweep of San Augustine.
Amber Harris handed out 40 assists to go along with five kills for the Ladycats. Kinsley Rivers recorded 16 kills, five digs and two blocks, Avery Morris 13 kills and six digs, Laney Jones six digs, Maddie McAfee three kills and two digs, M.J. Liles two kills, Aubrey Klingler three kills and Karissa McDowell one dig.
DISTRICT 19-2A
U. GROVE 3, B. SANDY 2: BIG SANDY - Led by Brady Colby's 42 assists and a 19-kill night from Avery Brooks, the Union Grove Lady Lions notched a 25-19, 20-25, 23-25, 25-18, 15-12 win over Big Sandy.
Brooks also had three blocks and seven aces for the Lady Lions. Sydney Chamberlain came up with 23 digs. Ana Jones added six kills, five aces and 10 digs, Sarah Prince seven kills and five blocks and Ali Yohn five kills and three blocks.
OVERTON 3, U. HILL 0: BETTIE - The Overton Lady Mustangs moved to 8-2 in district play (24-11 overall) with a 25-21, 25-19, 25-14 sweep over Union Hill.
Kaley McMillian had 10 digs, five aces and a team-leading 18 assists for Overton. Mary Fenter chipped in with nine kills, 13 digs and three aces, Kayla Nobles eight kills and two digs, Chloe Laws 27 digs and five kills and Avery Smith 22 digs, four aces and two kills.
TAIAO TOURNAMENT
ET HOMESCHOOL WINS 2: ROUND ROCK - The East Texas Homeschool Lady Chargers earned wins oer El Paso Homeschool (25-15, 25-14) and Bastrop Tribe Consolidated (25-7, 25-6) on Friday during pool play at the Texas Association of Independent Athletic Organizations (TAIAO) State Tournament.
Against El Paso Homeschool, Jaelyn Cleveland had 11 digs, Jenna Parker 18 service points, four aces and seven digs and Meredith Corley 15 assists, four points and three digs. Abby Campbell chipped in with five points, two digs and two kills, Hannah Simpson five assists, Jordan Parker five digs and five kills, Rebekah Dragoo four points and two digs, Skye Cotton three kills and Sydney Cunningham four kills.
Simpson had 11 assists and four points against Bastrop. Campbell recorded 10 points and five digs, Cleveland 10 kills and two blocks, Jenna Parker four aces, eight points and eight digs, Jordan Parker six points, six digs and seven kills, Corley seven points and eight assists, Dragoo two digs, Cotton and Cunningham four kills apiece and Jourdan Sikorski one dig.
The Lady Chargers will open gold championship bracket play at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday against an opponent to be determined.
DISTRICT 14-4A
BROWNSBORO 3, W. POINT 0: BROWNSBORO - The Brownsboro Bearettes moved to 22-6 overall and 6-1 in district play with a 25-16, 25-11, 25-22 win over Wills Point.
Allie Cooper finished with 14 points, 13 kills, four blocks and four digs for Brownsboro. Rilee Rinehart had 24 assists, five points and four digs, Khayla Garrett 13 points and nine digs, Khyra Garrett seven kills, four points and three digs, Lindsey Bersano six points and six digs, Tori Hooker three kills and five digs, Madison Hernandez seven digs, Emily Eaton eight digs and five points, Riley Cawthon two digs and Tiykeah McKenzie one kill.
PRIVATE
MCKINNEY 3, B. HILL 1: BULLARD - McKinney Christian rallied for an 18-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-16 win over Brook Hill on Friday.
Belle Reed had 17 kills and 15 digs in the loss for Brook Hill. Ella Hardee finished with five kills, five aces and 10 digs, Gracie Dawson four kills and five digs, Bethany Durrett 12 digs, Caley Fitzgerald eight digs and Mollee McCurley four kills, eight digs and 21 assists.