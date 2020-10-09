DISTRICT 20-2A
BECKVILLE 3, GARRISON 0: BECKVILLE — Three nights after giving head coach Cherry Downs her 300th career win — all at Beckville — The No. 2 ranked Beckville Ladycats rolled to a 25-4, 25-8, 25-9 sweep of Garrison on Friday.
Sophie Elliott had 15 assists, Allison Baker 13 assists, Kinsley Rivers 11 kills and Amber Harris six digs for Beckville, now 6-0 in district play. Elliott added three digs and four aces, Lindsey Baker four kills, Rivers three aces, two digs and three blocks, Avery Morris nine kills, two aces and three digs, M.J. Weatherford three kills, Allison Baker five digs and two aces, Karissa McDowell one dig, Harris two aces and two kills and Macy Davis one kill.
Downs now has a career record of 301-60 as the Ladycats improved to 22-2 this season. Beckville has made seven straight trips to the regional tournament under Downs, winning a Class 2A state title in 2018. Beckville has also won 30 or more matches for seven straight seasons.
DISTRICT 16-5A
MARSHALL 3, HALLSVILLE JV 1: MARSHALL — Playing its JV squad along with one varsity player, the Hallsville Ladycats fell to Marshall, 17-25, 29-27, 25-19, 25-23 on Friday.
Ashley Jones had 34 assists, 12 digs, five kills and three aces for Hallsville. Anna Rogers finished with 10 digs and two aces, Annabelle Sutton 12 digs, Maci Mahan five kills and two blocks, Leah Conley 10 kills and Makayla Menchue 11 kills.
DISTRICT 15-4A
GILMER 3, PARIS 1: GILMER — Reese Couture knocked down 13 kills to lead No. 24 ranked Gilmer to a 26-28, 25-22, 25-18, 25-17 come-from-behind win over Paris.
Haylee Jordan and Karlye Johnston had eight kills apiece, with Kirsten Waller adding five, Lesley Jones three and Aaleya Morton two. Jordan finished with seven blocks, Abbey Bradshaw and Jones five apiece and Couture two. Raeven Harris led with 37 digs, while Jordan added 17, Couture 10, Johnston seven, Karsyn Lindsey, Jaycee Harris and Aaleya Morton six apiece and Waller and Jones two each. Lindsey recorded 20 assists and Jaycee Harris 16.
DISTRICT 15-3A
W. OAK 3, N. DIANA 0: DIANA — White Oak, led by Lexi Baker and Alysa Hall at the net and Macy Weeks defensively, earned a 27-25, 25-4, 25-15 sweep of New Diana on Friday.
Baker finished with nine kills, nine receptions, seven points and two aces, Hall nine kills, four blocks, two digs, two receptions and nine points and Weeks had nine digs, nine receptions, three points and two kills for White Oak, now 14-4 overall and 7-2 in district play.
Brazie Croft added six aces, 16 service points, six receptions and six digs for the Ladynecks. Kaylee Wilkinson had two aces, nine points, three kills, four receptions and two digs, Emma Hill four points, two kills, 19 assists and two digs and Anna Iske four kills and two blocks.
DISTRICT 16-3A
TATUM 3, JEFFERSON 0: TATUM — The No. 25 ranked Tatum Lady Eagles moved to 8-0 in district play (18-4 overall) with a 25-6, 25-13, 25-6 sweep of Jefferson.
Abby Sorenson led the way with 27 assists and five aces. Trinity Edwards added one kill, Mia Tovar three digs, Myra Andrade a dig and an ace, Kerrigan Biggs four kills, Kensi Greenwood four digs and five aces, Janiya Kindle two kills and two digs, Kayla Jones eight kills, Kaylei Stroud seven kills and two aces, Summer Dancy-Vasquez nine digs and Paisley Williams four digs.
E. FIELDS 3, W. RUSK 2: NEW LONDON — Camryn Chandler handed out 42 assists, Tucker Ellis and Christen Smith combined for 41 kills and the Elysian Fields Lady Yellowjackets held on for a 25-18, 22-25, 25-13, 22-25, 15-9 win over West Rusk.
Chandler added five kills, two aces and six digs on the night. Ellis had 21 kills, two aces, 10 digs and 10 blocks, Smith 20 kills, 31 digs and four aces, Mary Frances Ellis eight kills and 18 digs, Morgan Shaw three kills, three aces and eight digs, Heather Auvil three aces and 16 digs, Savannah Wray twoaces, Kelsey O’Brien five digs and Asia Neff two digs.
DISTRICT 13-3A
HARMONY 3, QUITMAN 0: QUITMAN — Delaynie Nash and Lanie Trimble set things up with a combined 42 assists, leading the Harmony Lady Eagles to a 25-16, 25-14, 25-11 sweep of Quitman.
Nash had 23 assists and Trimble 19 assists and eight digs for Harmony. Jenci Seahorn finished with 14 kills, eight digs and two blocks, Kinzee Settles nine kills, nine digs and four blocks, Madi Rhame 18 digs, Analese Cano four digs, Kati Burkham 10 kills and four digs and Lillie Jones five kills.
DISTRICT 12-3A
RAINS 3, GRAND SALINE 0: EMORY — The No. 12 ranked Rains Lady Wildcats moved to 18-1 on the year with a 25-9, 25-12, 25-9 sweep of Grand Saline.
Harley Kreck finished with 10 kills, 18 assists, six aces and two digs for Rains. Chanlee Oakes contributed 10 kills, Cambree Oakes two kills and two blocks, Katy Traylor five kills, Kaitlyn Brock two digs and eight assists, Krislynn McGinty four digs and two aces, Jasey Campbell four kills, Storey Smith three kills, six digs and two aces nd Leo Terry seven digs.
DISTRICT 19-2A
HAWKINS 3, UNION GROVE 2: UNION GROVE — The No. 21 ranked Hawkins Lady Hawks rallied for a 23-25, 25-18, 25-15, 21-25, 15-3 win over Union Grove on Friday.
Logan Jaco had 22 kills, Makena Warren 12 and Tenley Conde 11 for Hawkins, which remained unbeaten in district play. Lynli Dacus finished with28 assists, Jordyn Warren 22 assists, Makena Warren 10 digs, two blocks and two aces, Victoria Miller 10 digs, Josie Howard nine digs and Jordan Warren and Dacus six digs apiece.
Carleigh Judd pounded down 15 kills and added three digs, and Makena Littlejohn had 27 assists in the loss for Union Grove. Avery Brooks finished with seven kills and four aces, and Sydney Chamberlain came up with 27 digs.
B. SANDY 3, U. HILL 1: BIG SANDY — Gracie Jenison and Chyler Ponder combined to rip 34 kills, and Jenison, Calle Minter and Allie McCartney were all perfect from the service stripe as Big Sandy rallied for a 21-25, 25-23, 25-14, 25-18 win over Union Hill.
Jenison had 19 kills and 13 digs while finishing 11-for-11 on her serve. Ponder had 15 kills and 11 digs, Minter five kills, five digs and 32 assists, Brylie Arnold 10 kills and six digs, McCartney five digs and Breaunna Derrick two assists and two digs. Minter was 15-for-15 serving, and McCartney finished 6-for-6 from the stripe.
OVERTON 3, CARLISLE 0: OVERTON — The Overton Lady Mustangs moved to 4-5 in district play with a 25-17, 25-23, 25-11 sweep of Carlisle.
Kaley McMillian filled the stat sheet for Overton with 10 kills, 11 digs, six assists, 10 aces and 21 service points. Mary Fenter added nine kills and five digs, Kayla Nobles five kills, Ta’leyah Tilley four digs, 10 assists and three aces and Jewely English 20 digs, two aces and nine points.
OTHER
HEAT 3, L. CHAPEL 0: LEVERETT’S CHAPEL — Jaelyn Cleveland and Jordan knocked down 14 kills apiece, Meredith Corley handed out 31 assists and Longview HEAT notched a 25-19, 25-21 25-19 sweep of Leverett’s Chapel.
Corley added five service points and 12 digs for HEAT. McKenzie File had seven points, two receptions and five digs, Makayla Rickey 12 points, eight receptions, 15 digs and two kills, Laynie Walton two digs, Jordan Parker seven digs, four blocks, 12 receptions and 10 points, Jenna Parker 14 digs, 14 receptions and two points, Cleveland three digs and three blocks, Dani Harrison two digs and five kills and Abbey Gallant two ace,s six points, 11 receptions and three digs.
LATE THURSDAY GREENVILLE 3, CHCS 1: Christian Heritage Classical School dropped to 2-1 in district play with a 3-1 loss to Greenville Christian.
Ainsley Brumit and Haley Beasley had four kills apiece. Campbell Laney added four aces, and Natalie Pitts handed out 12 assists in the loss for CHCS.
FROM STAFF REPORTS