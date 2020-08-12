Former Spring Hill multiple-sport standout Ann Hollas, who became one of Stephen F. Austin State University’s most decorated volleyball players, has been selected as the Southland Conference nominee for the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year award.
Hollas, SFA’s nominee, now moves on to the next stage of the selection process for the illustrious award. Hollas is one of 160 total nominees remaining, and one of 58 from the Division I ranks. Additionally, Hollas is one of 22 representatives from the sport of volleyball.
The NCAA Woman of the Year program is rooted in Title IX and has recognized graduating female college athletes for excellence in academics, athletics, community service and leadership since its inception in 1991.
The Woman of the Year Selection Committee, made up of representatives from the NCAA membership, will now choose the Top 30 honorees — 10 from each division — from the conference-level nominees. The Top 30 honorees will be announced in September. From there, the selection committee will narrow the pool to three finalists from each division. The NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics will select the 2020 Woman of the Year from the nine finalists.
The Top 30 honorees will be celebrated and the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year will be named this fall.
Hollas completed her distinguished career in the fall of 2019 on the strength of a second straight undefeated conference season, and a sweep of the regular-season and conference tournament titles. She is a two-time Academic All-American, a three-time Southland All-Academic selection and Southland Conference Setter of the Year in 2018 at SFA.
In may, Hollas — through the National Marrow Donor Program’s “Be The Match” initiative — donated blood-forming cells for a bone marrow transplant for a 6-year-old boy with leukemia.
She finished her senior season with the Ladyjacks with 238 kills and 653 assists.
Hollas was the SLC’s Freshman of the Year in 2016, becoming a starter in the middle of September and never relinquishing her spot. She earned academic honors in each of her four seasons for her work in the classroom, and on the court she routinely finished at or near the top of the list in the conference in kills and assists.
Hollas graduated from SFA in May and has begun work at the University of North Texas Health Science Center Medical School in Fort Worth.