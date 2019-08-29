WHITE OAK
■ WHITE OAK GOES 2-1: WHITE OAK — The host Ladynecks defeated Center (25-23, 25-10) and Hawkins (25-19, 25-12) and fell to Lufkin (25-17, 13-25, 25-12) in pool play at the Shirley Atkins Tournament on Thursday.
Against Center, Natalie Reed finished with 13 assists and three kills, Lexi Baker seven kills and two aces, Stormy Riley two digs, Anna Iske two kills, Emma Hill two aces, Macy Weeks two assists, four digs and eight aces, Daphne Bogenschutz two kills and two aces and Ashlyn Eynon four kills.
Reed finished with 10 assists, three kills and three digs against Hawkins. Baker added eight kills, Riley five digs and two aces, Iske three kills, Weeks two assists and four digs, Payton Palmer one block, Bogenschutz two kills and Eynon three kills against Hawkins.
Reed handed out 16 assists and had four kills against Lufkin. Baker ripped 12 kills and added seven digs and two blocks. Kaylee Wilkinson had two kills, Riley six digs, Iske two blocks, Hill four assists and two aces, Weeks eight kills and two aces, Palmer two kills, Bogenschutz four kills and Eynon six kills.
White Oak finished second in Pool A behind Carthage and will compete in the championship bracket on Saturday. Center and Hawkins will compete in the challenger bracket.
■ HALLSVILLE GOES 2-1: WHITE OAK — The Hallsville Ladycats opened pool play with a 25-22, 25-23 loss to Carthage, but rebounded to defeat North Lamar (25-20, 25-19) and the White Oak JV (25-8, 25-15).
Cassidy Cole ripped 18 kills and added nine blocks, six digs and eight aces on the day. Ayden McDermott finished with 15 kills, Chloe Ferrill 14 digs and six aces and Ashley Jones 53 assists, 10 kills and seven aces.
Hallsville finished second in its pool and will move on to the championship bracket Saturday. Carthage won the pool and will also move on to the championship bracket. North Lamar and the White Oak JV will compete in the challenger bracket.
■ CARTHAGE GOES 3-0: WHITE OAK — The Carthage Lady Dawgs went unbeaten in pool play on Thursday with wins over Hallsville (25-22, 25-23), White Oak’s JV (25-12, 25-6) and North Lamar (25-20, 25-16).
Cami Hicks and Makhai Lewis had three kills and three blocks apiece against Hallsville. McKenna Zett finished with four kills, Kristen Stewart six assists and Chesney Baker 10 digs.
Faith Kruebbe and Zett had five kills apiece, Sadie Smith eight assists and Stewart five aces against White Oak’s JV and Zett nine kills and four digs, Hicks five kills and four blocks, Stewart seven assists and Baker four digs and two aces against North Lamar.
BROWNSBORO■ KILGORE GOES 2-1: BROWNSBORO — The Kilgore Lady Bulldogs defeated Cross Roads (25-11, 25-20) and Rice (25-11, 25-16) and lost to host team Brownsboro (25-15, 25-13) in pool play on Thursday.
Jada Abercrombie finished with five kills, two blocks and 10 digs against Cross Roads. Skye Cotton had three kills, Lauren Couch two kills and three digs, Skyler Day eight digs, Dayton McElyea three kills, eight assists and three digs, Miah Thomas five kills, two blocks and eight digs and Ashton Vallery 11 assists and five digs.
Against Rice, Abercrombie finished with five kills and six digs, Cotton two digs, Couch six kills, Day four kills and eight digs, McElyea five assists and two digs, Thomas six kills and three digs and Vallery 15 assists and two digs.
Thomas had eight digs, two blocks and three kills against Brownsboro. Abercrombie added four blocks, nine digs and two assists, Cotton two digs, Couch three kills, Day five digs, McElyea four digs, two assists and Vallery two assists.
HOOKS
■ DAINGERFIELD FALLS IN 3: HOOKS — The Lady Tigers came up on the short end of three matches Thursday at the Hooks Tournament. Daingerfield fell to Mount Pleasant 18-25, 26-24, 21-25 and were swept by Linden-Kildare 23-25, 14-25 and North Lamar 19-25, 20-25.
Kayleigh Phillips finished with 87 digs, Akinsuroju added 30 digs, Diamond Jeter 30 assists and Jaylee Barron 22 digs. Ashlyn Bruce finished with 11 kills and Montrevia Durham totaled 26 digs.
FROM STAFF REPORTS