Hawkins’ Logan Jaco and Big Sandy’s Chyler Ponder shared Most Valuable Player honors with the release of the District 19-2A All-District Volleyball Team for 2020.
Carleigh Judd of Union Grove was named the district’s Most Valuable Hitter. Other superlatives went to Hawkins’ Makena Warren (Most Valuable Blocker), Union Grove’s Avery brooks and Leverett’s Chapel’s Michelle Jamaica (Most Valuable Server), Overton’s Jewely English (Defensive MVP), Big Sandy’s Calle Minter (Most Valuable Setter), Leverett’s Chapel’s Jasmin Chavez (Newcomer of the Year) and Hawkins’ Christy McQueen (Coach of the Year).
Voting was conducted by the district’s coaches.
FIRST TEAM
Big Sandy: Gracie Jenison; Hawkins: Lynli Dacus, Jordyn Warren; Leverett’s Chapel: Ashilia Smith; Overton: Mary Fenter; Union Grove: Makena Littlejohn.
SECOND TEAM
Carlisle: Naomi Brandenburg, Olivia Fraser; Hawkins: Tenley Conde; Leverett’s Chapel: Jackeline Avalos; Overton: Kaley McMillian; Union Grove: Sydney Chamberlain.
HONORABLE MENTION
Big Sandy: Brylie Arnold, Breaunna Derrick, MaRyiah Francis, Allie McCarenty; Carlisle: Karolyne Estrada, Kyra Holcomb, Sidney Holloway, Marlene Martinez, Wendee Sanders; Hawkins: Josie Howard, Morgan Jaco, Victoria Miller, Carmen Turner, Laney Wilson; Leverett’s Chapel: Isaira Avalos, Makinsey Blanton, Jasmine Chavez, Jalynn Peery,Jayden Pierson, Bailea Reeves, Gracie Warren; Overton: Sarrah Garrett, Makayla Moser, Ta’leyah Tilley; Union Grove: Samantha Coleman, Maci Williams; Union Hill: Briana Edwards, Alex Mitcham, Hailea Downs
ACADEMIC ALL-DISTRICT
Big Sandy: Brylie Arnold, Daphnie Blavier, Ava Jenison, Gracie Jenison, Shemaiah Johnson, Allie McCartney, Calle Minter, Chyler Ponder; Carlisle: Naomi Brandonburg, Allison Effner, Karolyne Estrada, Olivia Fraser, Kyra Holcomb, Sidney Holloway, Marlene Martinez, Wendee Sanders; Hawkins: Tenley Conde, Lynli Dacus, Josie Howard, Logan Jaco, Morgan Jaco, Victoria Miller, Carmen Turner, Jordyn Warren, Makena Warren, Laney Wilson: Leverett’s Chapel: Isaira Avalos, Jackeline Avalos, Jasmin Chavez, Michelle Jamaica, Jalynn Peery, Bailea Reeves; Overton: Alex Brown, Mary Fenter, Sarrah Garrett, Makayla Moser: Union Grove: Avery Brooks, Sydney Chamberlain, Brady Colby, Samantha Coleman, Carleigh Judd, Kyler Littlejohn, Makena Littlejohn, Jayce Nutt, Macey Roberts, Addi Smith, Maci Williams, Gracie Winn; Union Hill: Airen Crowell, Hailea Downs, Briana Edwards, Alex Mitcham, Kendall Salazar, Trinity Tidball.