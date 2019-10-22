Hoping to sew up a playoff berth in their home finale, the Pine Tree Lady Pirates played strong early, but faded late against a talented John Tyler Lady Lion outfit Tuesday at the Pirate Center.
The Lady Pirates battled tough in the opening set and managed to win the second set. But it was too much Symone Morris and Makia Moon in set three and four as John Tyler rolled to a 25-20, 23-25, 25-20, 25-10 victory.
It was the 30th win over the season for John Tyler, which holds a firm grasp of third place in District 16-5A. The Lady Lions improve to 30-12 overall and 9-3 in district.
Pine Tree drops to 14-23 overall and 5-7 in district play. The Lady Pirates need a win in either of their two remaining regular season matches against Nacogdoches and Hallsville in order to sew up the fourth and final place playoff spot.
“We played well the first three sets, but started to doubt ourselves in the fourth. It’s unity above all for us. We just sort of lost that aspect in the fourth set,” lamented Lady Pirate coach Lacy Coldiron. “We played timid and that’s something we can’t let happen again. It’s good to see we’re ready to rally and ready to go and finish out district strong.”
It was the final home game for seniors Taitum Barry, Kenzie Kirk, Sam Sommerfeld and Hannah Barry. The Lady Pirates started fast and held an early 5-2 lead in the first set as Sommerfeld drove one down the line after a Kirk block.
Sommerfeld closed with a flurry in her final home match finishing with 15 kills to lead the way. Junior Maleaka Wilson was able to chip in with 11 kills of her own. Ryanna Garrett tallied 23 assists and sister Renee added 10.
Jamaya Davis managed 20 digs, libero Tatum Cates finished with 13 and Barry added 11.
JT’s one-two punch of Morris and Moon racked up a dozen kills each and Michiah McFarland passed out 27 assists.
Pine Tree was called for multiple double touches and that seemed to stem the tide in set one as Mcfarland’s 8-0 run broke a from a precarious 13-12 lead and grew to a 19-12 margin. Moon had a free ball slam and craftily dumped one over for point.
The Lady Pirate surged back on the serve of Davis with kills from Wilson, Sommerfeld and Aniya Gibson. The 5-0 rally pulled Pine Tree within 15-19. John Tyler finished out the set as Treasure Coleman served out and Morris got a free ball slam.
Set two saw 11 ties and seven lead changes. Sommerfeld was at her best on the front row with consecutive kills. She proceeded to serve an ace and break a tie. The Lady Lions rallied, however, and looked to make it 2-0 when Moon dropped a bomb at 22-19.
Coldiron called time and the Lady Pirates responded. Davis placed one down the line, Wilson got a slam and Ryanna Garrett had a block at 22-22. Garrett served things out as Wilson provided a dink and block to draw it even at a set a piece.
Set three proved to be just as intense as the second set with 13 ties and seven lead swaps. Davis, with the aid of a couple Sommerfeld kills, took a quick 3-0 lead. Wilson dropped one in after a Kirk serve to push Pine Tree to a 19-18 advantage.
It was the last time the Lady Pirates led as Moon slipped one over the net at 19-19 and libero Erianna Valle rang up four unanswered. McFarland closed the third with an ace as JT took a 2-1 lead.
The fourth belonged totally to JT as the Lady Lions built a 20-6 cushion behind a 10-0 spurt from Valle. Moon took it to match point and Morris, courtesy a McFarland feed, finished things off with a slam.