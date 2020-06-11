Dede Jones, a multi-talented athlete the last four years at Paul Pewitt High School, recently signed a letter of intent to play volleyball at Arlington Baptist University.
Jones was a very busy young lady and heavily involved in athletics at Paul Pewitt. In addition to her preferred sport of volleyball, Jones competed in basketball, softball, track and was a cheerleader for the Lady Brahmas.
This past season, Jones was a captain of the cheerleading squad and volleyball team as well. She also co-captained the Lady Brahma basketball team.
Not stopping there, Jones was a member of the Student Council and somehow found time to play with Anarchy Club Volleyball.
“Dede Jones has been a standout volleyball player the last three seasons,” said Pewitt head volleyball coach Lori Shaw. “I am excited to see her take her game to the next level at Arlington Baptist University. I believe she has only begun to realize her true potential.”
Jones, an outside hitter, led the Lady Brahmas kills with 287. She also added 245 digs, 152 service points and 35 blocks.
Arlington Baptist University is a private, four-year university. The Patriots are members of the National Christian College Athletic Association and a conference affiliate of the Association of Christian College Athletic Association.
ABU competes against Baptist Bible College, Barclay College, Carolina Christian College, Champion Baptist College, Community Christian College, Faith Baptist College, Free Lutheran Bible College, Kansas Christian College, Oak Hills Christian College, Ozark Christian College, RHEMA Bible Training Center, Saint Louis Christian College, Southwestern Adventist University, Trinity Bible College and University of Los Angeles College of Divinity.