CLASS 4A
■ KILGORE 3, N. LAMAR 2: WILLS POINT — Ashton Vallery’s service ace with her team trailing by two sets and losing in the third frame sparked a Kilgore comeback as the Lady Bulldogs rallied for a 21-25, 19-25, 31-29, 28-26, 16-14 win over North Lamar in bi-district playoff action.
Vallery’s ace after North Lamar served into the net, and Kilgore went from trailing 17-14 to being down by a point. North Lamar later led 26-25, 27-26 and 28-27, but Kilgore went up 29-28. After a tie at 29, Kilgore went ahead by one and then ended it with a Jada Abercrombie block.
Kilgore trailed 25-24 in the fourth set, but tied it at 26 and won the final two points to force a fifth and deciding set. Kilgore fell behind 10-5, but scored five straight points to tie it. North Lamar moved back on top 14-12, but Kilgore — with Abercrombie ripping a moster kill for the 15th point before the Lady Bulldogs closed it out when North Lamar’s return sailed out of bounds.
Abercrombie finished with 25 kills and 13 digs for Kilgore. Alexis T. Anderson added two kills and two blocks, Skye Cotton six kills and two digs, Lauren Couch 11 digs and two aces, Skyler Day 11 digs, Dayton McElyea 23 assists, 12 digs and two kills, A’viana McIntyre 15 digs, Miah Thomas nine kills, six blocks and 15 digs and Vallery 19 assists and nine digs.
■ GILMER 3, P. GROVE 1: HUGHES SPRINGS — Haylee Jordan and Delaney Wilson combined for 23 kills, and the Gilmer Lady Buckeyes rallied for a 23-25, 27-25, 25-11, 25-22 win over Pleasant Grove in bi-district action at Mustang Gymnasium.
Wilson had 13 kills, Jordan 10, Maddy Tate nine, Jaici Pilcher five and Reese Couture four. Alexis Mathis recorded 23 assists and Karsyn Lindsey 11, while Karlye Johnston had two aces. Jordan finished with four block and Pilcher two, and Lele Morton led with 11 digs. Alex Chamberlain added eight digs, Jordan four, Johnston and Lindsey three each and Couture, Wilson and Mathis two apiece.
■ PARIS 3, HENDERSON 1: DAINGERFIELD — The Paris Lady Wildcats earned a 25-18, 22-25, 25-18, 25-17 win over Henderson’s Lady Lions in bi-district action.
Analena Tavo had 12 kills, four blocks and 18 digs in the loss for Henderson. Heather Craig added 10 kills and 17 digs, Ann Mills 10 kills, four blocks and 13 digs and Cora Jimerson 31 assists and two kills.
CLASS 3A
■ HARMONY 3, E. FIELDS 1: Kinzee Settles and Jenci Seahorn dominated up front with a combined 31 kills and 11 blocks as the Harmony Lady Eagles earned a 27-25, 25-12, 23-25, 25-13 bi-district win over Elysian Fields at Spring Hill’s Panther Gymnasium.
Settles had 18 kills, 10 digs and seven blocks, and Seahorn added 13 kills, 10 digs and four blocks. Spencer Watkins chipped in with seven kills and five digs, Kaylee Clemens seven kills and eight digs, Aleah Daily 21 assists and four digs, Delaynie Nash 20 assists and 15 digs, Madi Rhame 11 digs, Raylee Willie six digs and Macey Russell three digs.
CLASS 2A
■ BIG SANDY 3, GARY 0: ARP — Lizzie Worden handed out 31 assists to lead the way for Big Sandy as the Lady Wildcats opened the playoffs with a 25-23, 27-25, 25-17 sweep of Gary.
Chyler Ponder added seven kills and 13 digs for Big Sandy, which will face Quinlan Boles in the area playoffs. Details of that match will be determined later.
Jakayla Johnson had 14 digs, Peyton Adams seven digs, Brylie Arnold two kills and two digs, Gracie Jenison two digs and 11 kills, Airikah Pippins 15 kills and five blocks and Tori Hill three blocks.
Ponder (12-12) and Johnson (14-14) were perfect on their serves, and Wordent went 19-for-20 from the stripe.
LATE MONDAY
CLASS 2A
■ HAWKINS 3, CARLISLE 0: Logan Jaco and Morgan Jaco combined for 22 kills, Alyssa Eddington and Lynli Dacus handed out 17 assists apiece and the Hawkins Lady Hawks opened the playoffs with a 27-25, 25-15, 25-12 sweep of Carlisle.
Logan Jaco had 15 kills, Morgan Jaco seven kills and five blocks, Makena Warren five kills, Dacus 12 digs, Eddington 10 digs and Mariana Clark eight digs.
Emily Pendleton finished with seven kills and four blocks in the loss for Carlisle. Camdyn Gray added three kills and 10 digs, Tori Esters 15 assists and two kills, Olivia Fraser four kills and three blocks and Sidney Holloway three kills, three aces and two blocks.
Hawkins will face either North Hopkins or Rivercrest in the area round of the playoffs.
From Staff Reports