Faces were long in the locker room following the Spring Hill Lady Panthers’ exhaustive five-set 25-21, 17-25, 24-26, 25-15, 16-14 loss to the Kilgore Lady Bulldogs here Tuesday night in a pivotal District 16-4A encounter.
There was a lot of what might have beens.
What might have been had Spring Hill not dropped its opening set and had to play catch up?
What might have been had Spring Hill not fell behind 4-0 in the fifth and final set?
The Lady Panthers managed to somehow rally back after the first-set deficit to take the next two sets. They also worked around an early fifth-set dilemma to force a tie before finally succumbing.
Give all to Kilgore for never hinting at surrender. The Lady Bulldogs rallied after dropping sets two and three to win the fourth and force a winner-take-all fifth.
The one-two punch of Jada Abercrombie and Miah Thomas propelled Kilgore to the well-earned triumph. Thomas threw down a game-high 13 kills and Abercrombie added 12 as the Lady Bulldogs notched a critical district road win.
Spring Hill first-year coach Andrew Harbison saw it as lost opportunity for his young girls.
“We didn’t show show up in the fourth set and kind of lost momentum. We knew it was crucial to get out to a good start. But we dug ourselves in a hole, fought back and I thought we were gonna get it. We just fell short,” said Harbison.
“Our serve-receive struggled in the fourth and Kilgore started to play better. We just got stuck in a rut. The girls played hard and left it all out on the court. The ones that are meaningful are gonna hurt when you come up short.”
Four net faults in the opening set left Spring Hill at a disadvantage. Things heated up a bit on the hot serve of Amirah Alexander as the Lady Panthers rallied from a 13-18 to 17-18 with an ace a kill fro, Ansley Nichols.
Abercrombie, who in addition to a dozen kills, had 19 service winners and 25 digs. She pushed Kilgore out to a 22-17 advantage and a double-touch by Spring Hill drew the curtain on set one.
Maci Plunk ran off five straight in the second set as the Lady Panthers eased out to a 8-3 lead. Plunk finished with 25 winners and three aces. Molly Seale put one down to the floor on a Plunk feed at 9-4.
Nichols shut the door with one of her eight kills in the second set and things were square at one set apiece. After nine ties and four lead changes in the third, Spring Hill got timely points from A’Zaria Jones, Seale and Plunk. Jones led Spring Hill with 13 slams, while Plunk dropped a half dozen.
It was Seale, however, that enabled the Lady Panthers to take a 2-1 lead with her kill shot at 26-24. A’viana McIntyre staked the Lady Bulldogs to a 5-1 cushion in the fourth and never looked back. Dayton McElyea had a 5-0 run that included a couple aces as Kilgore made short work in the fourth.
The fifth started with Thomas breaking serve of Sam Schott and McIntyre running off four straight. The third point came with some controversy as Spring Hill got called for a touch on a serve that was heading well long.
Seale came through to with a slam to break McIntyre and Plunk inched the hosts back to within 3-4 before a great effort from Schott failed to make it over the net. Scott finished the evening with 20 digs and Kaycee Campbell added another 10.
Spring Hill was able to pull even three more times in the fifth. The first at 7-7 on a Rachel Petree point and again 13-13 on a Schott serve. Jones squared the set at 14-14 with a thunderous slam.
Kilgore was able to finish it off as Thomas served out the final two points and a big win for the Lady Bulldogs.
Spring Hill (16-13, 2-2) remain home to Henderson Friday, while Kilgore (11-12, 2-1) hosts Cumberland Academy.