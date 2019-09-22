KILGORE 3, GILMER 2: GILMER — Jada Abercrombie and Miah Thomas teamed up at the net to combine for 30 kills, Ashton Vallery handed out 28 assists and the Kilgore Lady Bulldogs rallied for an 18-25, 25-15, 19-25, 25-22, 15-8 win over Gilmer in District 16-4A play.
Abercrombie had 16 kills, 21 digs, four blocks and four aces for Kilgore. Thomas recorded 14 kills, 21 digs, three aces and two blocks, Vallery seven digs, Alexis T. Anderson three kills, two blocks and three digs, Skye Cotton five kills, two blocks and two digs, Lauren Couch eight kills, seven digs and two aces, Skyler Day five digs, Dayton McElyea two kills, 14 assists and 17 digs and A’viana McIntyre three digs.
Kilgore will visit Spring Hill on Tuesday.
