Kilgore High School multi-sport athlete Jada Abercrombie, a graduating senior this year, has verbally committed to continue her education and volleyball career at East Central University in Ada, Okla.
Abercrombie announced her decision on Facebook earlier this week.
The senior, who also played basketball and was a cheerleader at KHS, helped Kilgore make the University Interscholastic League’s Class 4A volleyball playoffs last fall, and also helped the Lady Bulldogs get a first-round playoff win, something they hadn’t done since the early 1990s.
Kilgore finished second in District 16-4A in coach Madeline Harris’s first season, and Harris said they likely couldn’t have done it without Jada.
“Jada is one of those players that just has a presence,” Harris said. “When she’s there, the impact she makes, the intensity she brings, her decision-making – that makes her game what it is. She’s going to be an asset to East Central. Once she gets there and gets her feet wet, she’s going to be an asset to that program.”
The Tigers will have a new coach in Cheri Lindsay, a Denver, Colorado, native and former Prairie View A&M University standout, in her first head coaching job. ECU will be in rebuilding mode: they went 2-29 in the fall. They play in the Great American Conference.
As for Abercrombie’s senior season in 2019, the Lady Bulldogs led the district race for much of the season, won 10 straight games at one point, split with eventual champion Bullard, and won that first-round playoff game. They lost in the second round to Farmersville, a team that went 40-1 in the regular season.
They finished 22-15 overall and Abercrombie was named hitter of the year on the all-district team, chosen by the coaches.
In district play alone, she had 137 kills, as well as 16 blocks, eight assists and 174 digs. All total, she finished with 234 kills, 36 blocks, 294 digs and 10 assists.
Harris said she saw Abercrombie’s determination not only in her high school career, but in club play.
“When she started playing club for me, that was her thing,” Harris said. “She would say, “I want to play at the next level.” She’s going to do that, and she’ll be good at it.”