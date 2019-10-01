Using their superior front row height, the Gilmer Lady Buckeyes made short work of the Spring Hill Lady Panthers, coasting to a straight set 25-19, 25-23, 25-18 victory Tuesday evening.
The Lady Buckeyes got strong play at the net from their outside hitters Jaici Pilcher and Delaney Wilson along with solid play from middle hitter Haylee Jordan. Unofficially, Wilson led the way with nine kills, Pilcher added three as did Jordan. Kirsten Walller also contributed four kills and Reese Couture finsihed with three.
Gilmer, which improves to 10-14 overall, goes to 3-2 in District 16-4A play at 3-2 with still a game to play. Spring Hill, meanwhile, lost for the fourth straight match and closes out its first round 2-4 and 16-15 overall.
The Lady Buckeyes were in control throughout most of the first set as Wilson set the tone with some thunderous slams. Wilson came into the match with 151 kills and was dominant from from first serve.
Behind three service points from Pilcher that included an ace and Wilson kill, the Lady Buckeyes grabbed an early 6-1 lead. That margin grew to 12-5 on a Pilcher bomb and 16-9 when Alex Chamberlin rang up three in a row.
Spring Hill got a kill from Ansley Nichols at 12-18 and she proceeded to notch a pair of service winners as the Lady Panthers pulled within 15-19. Nichols led Spring Hill with 11 kills and a .333 hitting percentage.
Waller answered with a block following a Karsen Lindsey serve to bring it to set point for the Lady Buckeyes at 24-17. The set concluded when Lady Panther A’Zaria Jones went long with a return.
Spring Hill, which led early in set two after three ties, appeared capable of extending action. Lexie White got warm from the line and ran off five unanswered to stake the Lady Panthers to a 9-5 lead. Nichols provided a pair of kill shots that squared things at 5-5 and gave Spring Hill its first lead at 6-5.
The Lady Buckeyes rallied on the aid of Alexis Mathis at the stripe to take a 13-12 lead. Back to back blocks from Jones kept the Lady Panther close and the lead went their way on a Amirah Alexander point at 21-20.
Spring Hill moved out to a 23-20 lead before a Maci Plunk return went wide. Chamberlin dropped consecutive aces and Pilcher finished off the improbable rally with a kill shot at 24-23 and a dink to complete the comeback and give Gilmer a commanding 2-0 margin.
The third set was all Gilmer after a net fault from Spring Hill opened up a 7-0 run from Chamberlin. The Lady Buckeyes built a 15-9 advantage and eventually increased it to 24-16 after Lindsey reeled off five consecutive.
In addition to Nichols’ 11 kills, Molly Seale had five. Sam Schott finished the evening with a team-best 15 digs. Plunk had nine assists.