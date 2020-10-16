DISTRICT 15-5A
LONGVIEW 3, PINE TREE 1: Miah Colbert hammered home 17 kills, Angell Evans came up with 16 digs and the Longview Lady Lobos notched a 25-19, 25-18, 22-25, 25-23 win over crosstown rival Pine Tree at Pine Tree’s Pirate Center.
Colbert added two blocks for Longview, which will host Hallsville at 1 p.m. today.
Brayleigh Mitchell finished with nine kills, Mallory Reeves five kills and five digs, Peja Mathis, Jakayla Morrow and GeCamri Duffee three kills apiece, Jailyn Rusk and Sarah Frederick eight digs apiece, Elaija Hatley 26 assists and six digs and Amirah Alexander 10 assists.
For Pine Tree in the loss, Renee Garrett dished out 17 assists and added four aces and two blocks. Jalen Scroggins finished with six blocks and three kills, Malaeka Wilson 15 kills, 12 digs, two block and three aces, Tatum Cates six digs, Carmen Chatman three aces, four kills, 12 assists and six digs, Jamaya Davis one dig and Caroline Fadal four kills and two blocks.
S. SPRINGS 3, HALLSVILLE 0: SULPHUR SPRINGS — Sulphur Springs notched a 25-23, 25-17, 25-17 sweep of Hallsville on Friday.
Ayden McDermott had nine kills for Hallsville in the loss. Olivia Simmons added four kills, Ashley Jones 18 assists and Emma Rogers 12 digs and two aces.
Hallsville visits Longview today for a 1 p.m. contest.
DISTRICT 16-4A
LINDALE 3, S. HILL 0: The No. 2 ranked Lindale Lady Eagles earned a 25-10, 25-13, 25-20 sweep of the Spring Hill Lady Panthers on Friday at Panther Gymnasium.
Mia Traylor handed out 26 assists and added four digs and three kills in the loss for Spring Hill. Carlie Manasse had six kills and three aces, Sam Schott 15 digs, Abby Caron four kills and two blocks, Molly Seale seven kills nd 14 digs, Carolann Bowles 10 kills, Janie Bradshaw eight digs and Natalie Fisher one kill.
Spring Hill, now 6-4 in district play, will visit Cumberland Academy on Tuesday.
DISTRICT 17-4A
CARTHAGE 3, JASPER 0: JASPER — The Carthage Lady Bulldogs clinched the District 17-4A title with a 25-11, 25-11, 25-14 sweep of Jasper.
Sadie Smith filled the stat sheet for Carthage with 30 assists, six digs, three aces and two blocks. Mara Hodges added seven kills and eight digs, Faith Kruebbe eight kills, Kaliyah Timmons seven kills, Ja’Kyra Roberts three blocks, Erin Dodge and Talynn Williams five digs apiece and Jaycee Paige and Heaven Ingram four digs each.
DISTRICT 16-3A
TATUM 3, E. FIELDS 0: TATUM — Abby Sorenson handed out 36 assists, Macy Brown ripped 15 kills and the No. 19 ranked Tatum Lady Eagles earned a 25-21, 25-13, 25-7 sweep of Elysian Fields.
Sorenson also came up with three digs and added two aces for Tatum, which improved to 20-4 overall and 10-0 in district play. Brown had four digs, Kerrigan Biggs six kills, Kensi Greenwood two kills, nine digs and four aces, Kayla Jones eight kills, two blocks and two digs, Kaylei Stroud eight kills, nine digs and four aces, Summer Dancy-Vasquez a team-leading 17 digs and Paisley Williams four digs.
DISTRICT 13-3A
HARMONY 3, MINEOLA 0: HARMONY — The No. 25 ranked Harmony Lady Eagles, led by Jenci Seahorn’s 15 kills, Delaynie Nash’s 19 assists and Lanie Trimble’s 11 digs and eight assists, earned a 25-17, 25-14, 25-17 sweep of Mineola on Friday.
Seahorn added five digs, three assists and two blocks and Nash three kills and two digs for Harmony. McKinzee Settles recorded eight kills, five digs and two blocks, Analese Cano five digs, Madi Rhame 10 digs and Kati Burkham six kills and two digs.
MPCH 3, QUITMAN 0: QUITMAN — Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill earned a 25-12, 25-19, 16-25, 25-17 win over Quitman on Friday.
Lindsey Hornaday had three kills, two assists and 19 digs in the loss for Quitman. Brooklyn Marcee added three kills, two aces and 13 digs, Carley Spears seven kills, three aces, nine assists and seven digs and Halie Davis eight kills, three aces and five digs.
Quitman, 2-6 in district play, will host Mount Vernon on Tuesday.
DISTRICT 19-2A
OVERTON 3, U. HILL 1: BETTIE — Mary Fenter paced the Lady Mustangs with 15 kills, eight digs and three aces, Kaylee McMillian added 22 digs, 22 assists, four aces and five kills and Overton notched a 25-17, 25-20, 22-25, 25-17 win over Union Hill.
Kayla Nobles had eight kills, two blocks and seven digs for Overton, and Ta’leyah Tilley finished with 17 assists, two aces, seven digs and three kills.
Overton will host King’s Academy in non-district play on Tuesday.
OTHER
W. OAK 3, W. RUSK 0: NEW LONDON — Emma Hill led the way with 23 assists, and the White Oak Ladynecks swept to a 25-21, 25-17, 25-3 win over West Rusk.
Hill added six service points, two kill and three digs in the non-district battle. Brazie Croft chipped in with four aces, 18 points, five receptions and three digs. Lexi Baker finished with four points, seven kills, five receptions and two digs, Kaylee Wilkinson five points, five kills, six receptions and three digs, Alysa Hall seven kills, three receptions, two blocks and three digs, Macy Weeks 11 points, seven receptions and five digs, Kayleigh Campbell three kills and Ashlyn Eynon four kills and two digs.
LATE THURSDAY
GRACE 3, N. DIANA 2: DIANA — Grace Community School notched a 25-17, 23-25, 25-22, 18-25, 15-8 win over the New Diana Lady Eagles in non-district play on Thursday.
Tayor Garrett had 17 kills, four blocks and three digs in the loss for New Diana. Asia Newsome finished with three blocks and four kills, Allie Oney 13 digs, LiAnn James 11 digs and two aces, Sophie Oubre 10 kills, Haley Manns five kills and six digs, Kylee Beggs 16 digs and two aces, Torri Ward 32 digs and 13 kills and Julia Loeza 46 assists and 12 digs.