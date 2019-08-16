BERKNER TOURNAMENT
■ LADY LOBOS DROP 3: RICHARDSON — The Longview Lady Lobos fell to Wylie East (25-12, 25-18), McKinney North (25-11, 25-5) and Kennedale (25-15, 25-16) in pool play at the Berkner Tournament on Friday.
Elijah Hatley had 3 assists and Angell Evans 15 digs on the day for the Lady Lobos. Hatley also had two digs, Laci Lewis eight kills and 12 digs, Miah Colbert 10 kill and four blocks, Ladeja George and Kei’Azia Brice three kills apiece, Makayla Washington eight assists and Sarah Frederick five assists and five digs.
Longview will open bracket play at 8 a.m. today.
TIMPSON TOURNAMENT
■ LADY PANTHERS TAKE 3: Behind 17 kills from Molly Seale and 15 more from Ansley Nichols, the Spring Hill Lady Panthers rolled to three wins Friday at the Timpson Tournament.
Spring Hill (5-3) won all three matches in straight sets. Huntington went down 25-14, 25-18, while Troup toppled 25-19, 25-21 and Shelbyville was routed 25-5, 25-9.
In addition to Seale and Nichols, A’Zaria Jones added nine kills and three blocks. Sam Schott led with a dozen digs and five aces. Amirah Alexander added 31 assists and Mia Traylor chipped in 23.
Kaycee Campbell was hot at the service line with 12 aces.
Spring Hill opens play today against Hemphill at 9 a.m.
LEON TOURNAMENT■ BECKVILLE MOVES TO CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET: LEON — The Beckville Ladycats won two of three Friday and advanced to today’s championship bracket of the Leon Tournament.
After falling in straight sets to Central Heights 23-25, 19-25, Beckville handled Wortham and Somerville in straight sets. Wortham was taken to task 25-14, 25-16 and Somerville was dropped 25-15, 25-16.
The Ladycats (12-3) got 17 kills from Miranda Mize to pave the way. Kinsley Rivers and Lindsey Baker each dropped a dozen kill shots and Avery Morris had 10.
Rivers led in digs with 18, while Gracen Harris and Allison Baker finished with 15 each and Mize contributed 10. Baker handed out 34 assists and Sophie Elliott followed with 32.
OTHERS
■ ORE CITY TAKES CHRISTIAN HERITAGE IN 3: ORE CITY — The Ore City Lady Rebels collected their first win of the 2019 season with a straight set 25-16, 25-12, 25-18 win over Christian Heritage.
Jailyn Cook led the way with eight kills, Jacee Burks had six, while Abby Erving and Jade Draper added four each.
Erving also contributed 11 digs and 11 points, while Draper handed out 20 assists and seven service winners.
Ryan Thorn and Ryleigh Sewell managed 25 and 23 digs, respectively. Ally Sewell rounded out the scoring with eight points and eight digs.
Ore City visits Gladewater Tuesday.
■ NEW DIANA CRUSHES CARLISLE: PRICE — Torri Ward slammed seven kills and Julia Loeza tallied 14 assists as the New Diana Lady Eagles cruised to a 25-17, 25-22, 25-21 straight-set sweep of the Carlisle Lady Indians.
Zoey Leach was close behind Ward with six kills, Jocelyn Howell managed four aces and Karly Meshell eight digs.
■ CARTHAGE TAKES DOWN JOHN TYLER: TYLER — The Carthage Lady Bulldogs halted the John Tyler Lady Lions’ four-game winning streak on Friday at Boulter Middle School gym.
Carthage won in straight sets 25-14, 25-15, 25-16.
The Lady Dawgs were led by Cami Hicks’ eight kills and four blocks, Kinsey King added six kills, while Caroline Baldree and Faith Kruebbe added four kills apiece.
Kristen Stewart dished out 15 assists with six digs, Sadie Smith added six assists
Mckenna Zett had 12 digs, Chesney Baker had 11 digs, and Addi Surratt added 10 digs.
■ LONGVIEW HEAT BURNS CUMBERLAND: Jaelyn Cleveland drove home 14 kills and served 11 winners as the Longview HEAT clubbed Cumberland Gap in straight sets 25-19, 25-14, 25-14.
Jordan Parker also had double-digit kills with 11. Jaden Parker handed out 27 assists and added 10 service points. Jenna Parker’s seven digs led the way for the HEAT.
