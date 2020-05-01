Makayla Washington and Alana Byrdsong grew up playing the game of volleyball together from middle school all the way through high school.
So, naturally, the Lady Lobo duo will continue their careers together at the next level.
Ladeja George came on strong, battled back from an injury and finished even stronger, setting up the potential to continue to grow and excel in college.
All three Lady Lobos signed this week to continue their careers with Washington and Byrdsong heading to Texas College and George inking with Richland College.
“All three of these ladies have a great support base and they have all done what it takes to be able to play at the next level,” Lady Lobo head coach Chaka Jackson said. “They’ve put in the time at camps, club ball, open gym, summer workouts, all of those extra things that it takes.
“They have really put in the time to make this happen and if they keep that up, I see them having solid college careers.”
Washington and Byrdsong first played together at Foster Middle School, made the move to the junior varsity as freshman and competed on the same club team.
“They’ve been together their entire volleyball career and them going to college together just makes sense,” Jackson said. “They’ve shared the game together for so long and are both extremely dedicated. Whatever you have doing, they’re going to be there, they’re going to work hard and they’re going to work off one another.”
Washington, an academic all-state selection this season, was a two-year letter-winner for the Lady Lobos and showed the ability to play whatever was needed.
“She split time between setting and playing as a defensive specialist,” Jackson said.”She’s played the game so much that she’s very knowledgeable out there.
“She will be able to help out and be a contributor at either position.”
It’s a similar story for Byrdsong, who was able to adapt to a new position when needed, setting up a potential versatile career in college.
“She played on the right side for us and then made the move to defense on her club team, which was new to her but she owned up to it and grew a lot there,” Jackson said. “She has a drive for the game and is a go-getter.
“With her passion and drive, I think the sky is the limit.”
George made a quick impact for the Lady Lobos, starting as a sophomore on the varsity before an injury wiped out her junior season. She came back strong as a senior, Jackson said, and her athletic ability continues to grow.
“Ladeja was a late bloomer coming into high school but came on so strong as a sophomore,” Jackson said. “She’s just a phenomenal athlete and is a leader on and off the court.”
The front row is where George, a three-year letter-winner and second-team 11-6A all-district selection, will find a home at Richland.
“She was able to provide and compete anywhere on the front row because she has a natural jumping ability,” Jackson said. She’s very coachable and is an athlete and those two things will serve her well.”
Texas College competes in the Red River Athletic Conference with Huston-Tillotson, Wiley College, Our Lady of the Lake, Southwest, Jarvis Christian and Paul Quinn. The Lady Steers finished 4-19 overall and 1-11 in RRAC action in 2019.
Richland College competes in the Dallas Athletic Conference in NJCAA Region 5 with Eastfield, Brookhaven, Mountain View, North Lake and Cedar Valley. Richland finished 15-15 overall and 4-7 in conference in 2019.