LATE TUESDAY
DISTRICT 11-6A
■ LONGVIEW 3, MESQUITE 1: MESQUITE — Laci Lewis and Miah Colbert ripped 10 kills apiece, Elaija Hatley handed out 26 assists and the Longview Lady Lobos rallied for a 20-25, 25-14, 25-18, 25-19 win over Mesquite.
Colbert added two blocks, Lewis two aces and nine digs and Hatley 10 digs and a couple of aces for the Lady Lobos. LaDeja George finished with six kills, two blocks, two aces and seven digs, JaKayla Morrow six kills, Alana Byrdsong five kills, Sarah Frederick 10 assists, two aces and two kills, Angell Evans 16 digs and two aces and Jailyn Rusk 10 digs.
The Lady Lobos improved to 15-24 overall and 4-6 in the district.
NON-DISTRICT
■ CARTHAGE 3, P. GROVE 1: TEXARKANA — The No. 5 ranked Carthage Lady Dawgs earned a 25-21, 27-29, 25-23, 25-14 win over Pleasant Grove on Tuesday.
Haylee Jordan finished with 11 kills, Delaney Wilson nine kills, Maddy Tate 10 kills, Alexis Mathis 21 assists and Karsyn Lindsey 20 assists for Carthage. Lele Morton chipped in with 19 digs, Mathias 14 digs and Jordan five blocks.
DISTRCT 15-3A
■ NEW DIANA 3, DAINGERFIELD 0: DAINGERFIELD — The Daingerfield Lady Tigers dropped a 25-12, 25-11, 25-14 decision to New Diana on Tuesday.
Joi Akinsuroju had 19 digs, Diamond Jeter three assists and two digs and Jaylee Barron two digs in the loss for Daingerfield. Also contributing for the Lady Tigers were Karley Nix with one kill, Ashlyn Bruce three kills and three blocks, Jahkayla Doddy two digs, Kiara Robinson two blocks, Montoya Taylor five assists, Montrevia Durham six digs, TaQuazia Latchison three blocks, Jamie Nix one block, Tyler Hayden six digs, Tori Bennett three digs and Kayleigh Phillips 16 digs.
FROM STAFF REPORTS