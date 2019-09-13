DISTRICT 11-6A
■ LONGVIEW 3, NORTH MESQUITE 2: MESQUITE - Elajiah Hatley and Sarah Frederick combined for 38 assists, Miah Colbert and Laci Lewis led at the net with a combined 27 kills and the Longview Lady Lobos opened District 11-6A play by rallying for a 15-25, 25-21, 25-17, 23-25, 17-15 win over North Mesquite.
Hatley finished with 21 assists, five digs and two aces. Frederick added 17 assists, five digs and five aces. Colbert led with 15 kills, adding four digs and five aces, and Lewis recorded 12 kills and eight digs.
LaDeja George contributed three kills, three digs, two blocks and two aces for the Lady Lobos. Angell Evans came up with a team-leading 17 digs to go along with four aces. Jailyn Rusk finished with 10 digs, Asija Pegues six kills and Mallory Reeves five kills.
DISTRICT 15-5A
■ WHITEHOUSE 3, HALLSVILLE 0: HALLSVILLE — Whitehouse opened league with a 25-21, 25-21, 25-18 road sweep of the Hallsville Ladycats on Friday.
Ashley Jones finished with 19 assists, six kills and four aces in the loss for Hallsville. Cassidy Cole added five kills, six digs and four aces, Riley Rodriguez five kills and Emma Rogers nine digs.
DISTRICT 16-4A
■ SPRING HILL 3, CUMBERLAND 0: TYLER — The Spring Hill Lady Panthers opened district play on the road with a 25-18, 25-21, 25-23 sweep of Cumberland Academy.
Molly Seale led the way at the net with 10 kills for the Lady Panthers. Ansley Nichols recorded six kills, Sam Schott four assists and eight digs, A’Zaria Jones seven kills and four aces, Caylee Mayfield seven kills, Rachael Petree two aces, Amirah Alexander seven assists and Maci Plunk 17 assists, four aces and two kills.
Spring Hill (17-15) will host Chapel Hill on Tuesday.
DISTRICT 16-3A
■ SABINE 3, WHITE OAK 0: WHITE OAK — The No. 10 ranked Sabine Lady Cardinals notched a 25-15, 25-22, 25-12 sweep of White Oak to open District 16-3A action.
Aubree McCann led three Lady Cardinals into double digits with 12 kills. Mikinzi Cantrell and Sam Bell added 10 apiece, Maddie Furrh six and Sierrah Richter three.
Caitlin Bates added two aces, McCann three blocks, Richter eight digs, Cantrell and Bates seven apiece, Ally Gresham and McCann five each and Furrh two and Richter handed out 35 assists.
For White Oak in the loss, Natalie Reed dished out 17 assists, while Lexi Baker added 10 kills, six digs and four aces. Keylee Wilkinson, Anna Iske and Ashly Eynon recorded one kill apiece, Stormy Riley five digs, Emma Hill four digs, Alysa Hall seven kills and two digs and Macy Weeks 10 digs.
■ HARMONY 3, WEST RUSK 0: NEW LONDON — McKinzee Settles and Jenci Seahorn dominated up front with a combined 16 kills and 12 blocks, leading the Harmony Lady Eagles to a 25-22, 25-21, 25-14 sweep of West Rusk in the district opener for both teams.
Settles finished with nine kills, seven blocks and three digs, and Seahorn added seven kills and five blocks. Spencer Watkins chipped in with seven kills, Kaylee Clemens three kills and three digs, Aleah Daily 14 assists and two digs, Delaynie Nash 10 assists and two digs, Raylee Willie six digs and Madi Rhame five digs.
DISTRICT 15-3A
■ TATUM 3, ELYSIAN FIELDS 0: TATUM — Essence Allen put down 22 kills to go along with 17 digs and a couple of blocks, Abby Sorenson set it all up with 41 assists and Tatum opened District 15-3A action with a 25-20, 25-14, 25-23 sweep of Elysian Fields.
Ramaya Davis had four kills and five blocks for Tatum. Kaleigh Stroud added nine kills and 17 digs, Kayla Jones four kills and six blocks, Mariah West two digs, Kerrigan Biggs four kills and two digs, Summer Dancy-Vasquez 20 digs and two aces, Sorenson five digs and Macy Brown three digs.
■ ORE CITY 3, HUGHES SPRINGS 0: HUGHES SPRINGS — Ryan Thorn led the defensive effort with 24 digs, Jailynn Cook knocked down 12 kills and Ore City opened district play with a 25-19, 25-15, 25-19 sweep of Hughes Springs.
Thorn added two aces, Ryleigh Larkins 10 points and 11 digs and Keri Dean eight points and 12 digs for Ore City. Jacee Burks finished with four blocks, Ally Sewell six points, 13 assists and three aces, Jade Draper six points and 13 assists, Abby Ervin nine kills and Brooklynn Richardson six points and two aces.
DISTRICT 14-3A
■ REDWATER 3, PAUL PEWITT 1: OMAHA — Redwater opened league play by rallying for a 23-25, 25-18, 25-13, 25-23 win over Paul Pewitt.
Kailyn Jones had nine points for Paul Pewitt, which also give seven points from Calli Osmon, six from hannah McGee, four from McKayla Jackson and Jackie Crocker, 24 kills from Destiny Jones, seven kills and four blocks from Osmon, three kills from Kailyn Jones, two kills apiece from Natalie Tucker and Jackson and a combined 39 assists from Crocker and Kailyn Jones.
DISTRICT 20-2A
■ BECKVILLE 3, SHELBYVILLE 0: SHELBYVILLE — The No. 4 ranked Beckville Ladycats opened District 20-2A action on the road with a 25-6, 25-2, 25-6 sweep of Shelbyville.
The Ladycats were led by Sophie Elliott with 20 assists and eight aces. Lindsey Baker chipped in with three kills, Kinsley Rivers five kills, Avery Morris four aces and three kills, Hannah Sharpless and Kiyah Wellborn one dig apiece, Allison Baker two aces and four kills, Miranda Mize five aces and 12 kills, Amber Harris three aces and three kills and Macy Davis one ace.
DISTRICT 19-2A
HAWKINS 3, UNION GROVE 0: UNION GROVE — Logan Jaco hammered down 18 kills, and the Hawkins Lady Hawks opened District 19-2A action with a 25-19, 25-17, 25-22 sweep of Union Grove.
Lynli Dacus added eight kills and Makena Warren four for the Lady Hawks. Dacus picked up eight digs and added 16 assists, while Alyssa Eddington finished with seven digs and 18 assists, Jordyn Warren 12 digs and Morgan Jaco five blocks.
Madelynn Lacaze came up with 29 digs and added two aces in the loss for Union Grove. Kasi Jones finished with seven digs, nine assists and four kills, Brooke Reeves six digs, nine kills and five aces, Shayla Gallagher four assists and five kills, Carleigh Judd 20 digs, Avery Brooks four digs, Sydney Chamberlain 17 digs, Caylee Pritchett one kill, Maci Williams digs, Samantha Coleman four digs and Gracie Wynn two digs and five assists.
■ BIG SANDY 3, L. CHAPEL 0: BIG SANDY — Airikah Pippins and Chyler Ponder combined for 29 kills, Lizzie Worden handed out 32 assists and Big Sandy opened District 19-2A action with a 25-14, 25-12, 25-19 sweep of Union Grove.
Pippins finished with 18 kills, four digs and four blocks, Ponder 11 kills and 17 digs and Worden five digs. Jakayla Johnson recorded six digs, Gracie Jenison three kills, seven digs and three aces, Peyton Adams six digs, Brylie Arnold three kills and Tori Hill two kills and three digs.
Pippins (2-2), Worden (9-9) and Jenison (15-15) were all perfect from the service stripe.
Hannah Brown finished with three kills and 12 digs for Leverett’s Chapel. Michelle Jamaica added 16 digs and three kills, while Katie Hughes went 9-for-9 serving and added 24 digs.
NON-DISTRICT
■ KILGORE 3, HEAT 2: KILGORE — Jada Abercrombie ripped 22 kills and came up with 26 digs, and Kilgore handed the Longview HEAT its first loss of the season with a 25-21, 18-25, 25-12, 23-25, 15-10 win.
Ashton Vallery added 28 assists and seven digs for Kilgore. Skyler Day had 19 digs, Miah Thomas 13 kills, three blocks and 16 digs, Dayton McElyea 26 assists, nine digs and six kills, Lauren Couch six kills and nine digs, Skye Cotton two kills and two digs and Alexis T. Anderson seven kills.
For the HEAT (16-1) in the loss, Jaden Parker finished with 14 points, five digs and 24 assists. Hope Poulter added seven points, two receptions and three digs, Jaelyn Cleveland three points, 12 receptions, four blocks, four digs and 15 kills, Jenna Parker four points, 27 receptions and 13 digs, Jordan Parker nine points, 29 receptions, 14 digs and 11 kills, Makayla Richey five points, six receptions and 10 kills, McKenzie File two digs and Suzannah Neal a block and a dig.
LATE THURSDAY
■ HEAT 3, TCA PARIS 1: Jaden Parker fired off 10 aces to go along with 14 service points, 11 digs and a team-leading 33 assists as Longview HEAT earned a 25-18, 25-18, 24-26, 25-16 win over Trinity Christian Academy-Paris.
Hope Poulter added eight points, two receptions and five dig for the HEAT. Jaelyn Cleveland recorded two aces,11 points, seven receptions, two blocks, 13 digs and shared the lead in kills with 16 with teammate Jordan Parker. Jenna Parker finished with two aces, eight points, 25 receptions and 19 digs, Jordan Parker 11 points, 18 receptions and 10 digs, Makayla Richey seven points, four receptions and six digs, McKenzie File two digs and three kills, Meredith Corley three digs and Suzannah Neal one reception and one dig.
MIDDLE SCHOOL
Judson 8th A def. Forest Park 25-19, 25-16; Judson 8th B def. Forest Park 25-17, 25-12; Judson 7th A def. Forest Park 25-5, 25-12; Forest Park 7th B def. Judson 25-13, 19-25, 15-7
FROM STAFF REPORTS