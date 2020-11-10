Longview got a big night up and down the lineup and sent the Lady Lobo seniors out of Lobo Coliseum with a big win.
Paced by senior Miah Colbert and boosted by big nights from underclassmen, the Lady Lobos ran their win streak to four games with a 3-0 (25-16, 25-17, 25-18) sweep of Pine Tree in District 15-5A action on Tuesday.
It was a must-have win for the Lady Lobos, who improve to 8-4 in league action heading into Friday’s regular-season finale. The Lady Lobos entered Tuesday tied for third in the district race, which will feature a play-in tournament for the fourth and final postseason spot, if needed.
But, after honoring seven seniors on Tuesday, the Lady Lobos took care of business in straight sets to complete a season sweep of the Lady Pirates.
Colbert hammered home 12 kills and four blocks while the sophomore duo of Brayleigh Mitchell and Jakayla Morrow finished with eight and five kills, respectively. Morrow chipped in three blocks to her big night at the net.
Seniors Elajiah Hatley, Angell Evans and Jailyn Rusk were strong at their position as well. Hatley dished out 25 assists and Evans had 12 digs to go with a dominant 10-0 run at the service line in the third set. Rusk added three aces.
Mallory Reeves, a senior, finished with two aces, a block and three kills for the Lady Lobos, who have won four-straight heading into Friday’s road matchup with district-leading Sulphur Springs.
For Pine Tree, which entered outside of the top four of Sulphur Springs, Texas High, Hallsville and Longview, Malaeka Wilson led with 11 kills, followed by 10 from Caroline Fadal, who added two blocks.
Renee Garrett finished with 15 assists and Carmen Chatman had eight to go with a pair of kills. Jalen Scroggins chipped in three kills and a block as well for the Lady Pirates, who finished the regular season at Mount Pleasant on Friday.
Lady Lobo senior Sarah Frederick had an ace to put the Lady Lobos ahead 6-4 in the first set. Sophomore Anna Skinner added one of her own as Morrow and Mitchell had three kills in a 5-0 run for Longview. Back-to-back kills from Reeves put the Lady Lobos up 17-7 in the first set.
In the second set, after a 10-10 tie, Reeves had an ace and Hatley two kills in a 6-0 run as Longview rolled to a 25-17 win and 2-0 lead.
Evans was dominant at the stripe and the Lady Lobos went on a 10-0 run early in the third for a 16-4 lead. Fadal and Wilson helped chip the deficit down before the sophomore duo of Morrow and Mitchell closed out a senior night win for the Lady Lobos.