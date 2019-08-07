The Longview Lady Lobos, coming off a season-opening loss on the road on Tuesday against Lindale, will have plenty of chances to find the win column this weekend when they host the annual Lady Lobo Varsity Tournament.
The event opens today with nine pool play games at Forest Park Middle School.
The Lady Lobos are scheduled to face Ore City at 5 p.m. and Henderson at 7 p.m. today, with Henderson meeting Ore City at 6 p.m. in Pool C action.
Pool A has Lindale vs. Pine Tree at 11 a.m., Pleasant Grove vs. Pine Tree at noon and Lindale vs. Pleasant Grove at 1 p.m.
In Pool B, it’s Elysian Fields vs. Hooks at 2 p.m., Longview’s JV vs. Hooks at 3 p.m. and Longview’s JV vs. Elysian Fields at 4 p.m.
Bracket playbegins at 9 a.m. back at Forest Park on Saturday, with matches continuing throughout the day. Semifinal matches are schedule for 1 p.m. on Court 1 and Court 2, with the championship match scheduled for 3 p.m.
LEVERETT’S CHAPEL
A dozen pool play games are set for today at the Lady Lion Tournament, opening with Hawkins vs. Trinity School of Texas at 8 a.m. with games continuing through the day and evening.
Other games include: Linden-Kildare vs. Trinity School at 9 a.m.; Union Hill vs. Hawkins at 10 a.m.; Union Hill vs. Linden-Kildare at 11 a.m.; Hawkins vs. Linden-Kildare at noon and Union Hill vs. Trinity School at 1 p.m. in Pool A.
In Pool B, it’s Leverett’s Chapel vs. Christian Heritage at 2 p.m., Longview HEAT vs. Longview Christian at 3 p.m.; Christian Heritage vs. Longview Christian at 4 p.m.; Leverett’s Chapel vs. Longview HEAT at 5 p.m.; Christian Heritage vs. Longview HEAT at 6 p.m.; Leverett’s Chapel vs. Longview Christian at 7 p.m.