After a disappointing three-set loss to Pleasant Grove earlier in the afternoon, the Spring Hill Lady Panthers responded with a dominant three-set sweep of their own against Quitman on Tuesday at Panther Gymnasium.
Freshman outside hitter Carolann Bowles was strong at the net with 10 kills, while junior Molly Seale and senior libero Sam Schott each managed 10 digs in a 25-8-25-19-25-15 sweep of the Lady Bulldogs.
“I was happy with how we responded. You have to have a 10 and give good effort. I thought we’d been just going through the motions,” said Lady Panther coach Andrew Harbison. “We came out with energy and that’s what I asked them to do. They played with enthusiasm and executed the offense.”
The Lady Panthers (2-5) were in control from the opening serve in set one. Junior Mia Traylor got things started with four straight winners as Bowles and junior Caylee Mayfield provided kill shots and a 5-0 lead.
Mayfield got a break at 6-1 and senior Kaycee Campbell reeled off six unanswered and a commanding 12-1 advantage. Along with ace, Campbell was aided by kills from Bowles and Mayfield. Seale also came up with a tremendous save during a long rally.
Schott had a pair of aces and junior Erin Gregson had a run of three straight as the Spring Hill lead swelled to 20-5. Campbell closed the set after Quitman was ruled guilty of a double touch.
After falling behind 8-4 in the second set, the Lady Panthers woke up when Gregson served across four straight and a subsequent 9-8 lead. Bowles aided Seale at the line with a slam and a 12-9 advantage.
Mayfield’s service break at 16-13 set the table for Schott, who up four winners, including a pair of aces and a 20-13 cushion. Seale served out the second set as the Lady Panthers went up 2-0.
Quitman (0-4) gave its best effort in the third as there were no less than five ties and three lead changes in the early stages of the set. Seale would eventually compile four unanswered serves at the stripe and a 16-9 Spring Hill lead.
Traylor, as she did most of the match, got across successful serves, while Bowles put down a couple kills to aid a pair of aces and a 22-10 margin.
Pleasant Grove was a 25-14, 25-11,25-15 in the opener. Mayfield, Bowles and sophomore Abby Caron each had four kills in the loss. Campbell and Seale each finished with a half dozen digs.