With four games remaining in the regular season, the Spring Hill Lady Panthers find themselves in good shape for a playoff spot following a come-from-behind win over Kilgore in their last outing.
Carolann Bowles came up big in that win for the Lady Panthers, and for her efforts she has been named East Texas Volleyball Player of the Week.
Spring Hill fell behind 2-0 against Kilgore, but stormed back for a 21-25, 26-28, 25-15, 25-21, 15-10 win to improve to 5-3 in district play. Bowles ripped 20 kills and added four digs and a block for the Lady Panthers, who trail Lindale (9-0) and Bullard (8-1) in the league standings and sit one game ahead of Kilgore (4-4) in the district race.
Spring Hill has defeated Kilgore in both meetings this season.
The Lady Panthers will host Henderson tonight and Lindale on Friday.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas in games played Oct. 5-10 (nominated by coaches):
Longview's Miah Colbert had 23 kills and two blocks, and Angell Evans finished the week with 48 digs and an ace.
Gilmer's Raeven Harris came up with 56 digs and added two assists last week.
Carthage's Makhai Lewis had a .882 hitting percentage for the wek, finishing with 15 kills on 17 swings and adding four blocks, four digs and two aces.
White Oak's Alysa Hall finished the week with 17 kills, six blocks and five aces.
Beckville's Kinsley Rivers recorded 20 kills, eight digs, five aces and three bloks.
Big Sandy's Callie Minter had 18 kills, 22 digs, three blocks, 72 assists and was 50-for-51 on her serves in three matches last week. Teammate Gracie Jenision finished the week with 30 kills and 29 digs.
MILESTONE WIN
Beckville's Cherry Downs picked up wins No. 300 and 301 in her coaching career, all at Beckville, last week.
The Ladycats gave Downs win No. 300 against Shelbyville on the road and No. 301 at home against Garrison on Friday.
Downs now has a career record of 301-60, with seven straight trips to the regional tournament, a state title in 2018 and seven consecutive seasons of at least 30 wins.
The Ladycats's losses this year have come to Class 4A No. 2 ranked (and unbeaten) Lindale and Class 6A Tyler Legacy. Beckville has wins this season against Class 5A Longview and Hallsville, Class 4A Pleasant Grove, Van, Carthage and Gilmer and Class 3A Central Heights, Tatum, White Oak, Harmony, Troup, Sabine and Quitman.