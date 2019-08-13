Sam Schott, while small in stature, played like a giant Tuesday night as the Spring Hill Lady Panthers nabbed a four-set 25-21, 25-16, 14-25, 25-20 victory over the Mount Pleasant Lady Tigers.
The junior libero was clutch on defense when it mattered the most. Down the stretch, Schott came up with critical digs, keeping potential points alive. She finished the evening with 17 to lead the way.
Afterward, first-year head coach Andrew Harbison, who got his first win with the Lady Panthers, heaped praise on Schott for typifying that never-say-die spirit he wants his girls to exude.
“We have this drill called hero and we practice and I tell them there’s gonna be a time when you’re gonna have to be the hero,” Harbison explained. “Three or four times it appeared the ball was dead and there was no hope. But Sam, through great leadership and court sense, was able to make the play.”
The Lady Panthers (1-1) also exhibited character in the way which they responded to a third set loss. It was a set they at one time held a 10-5 advantage.
Mount Pleasant, behind the red-hot serving of Jaycee Woods, broke a 12-12 tie with nine consecutive winners and a 21-12 lead. This after Spring Hill took the opening two sets and looked primed for a straight-set sweep.
“I wanted them to notice the difference between their play when they’re focused and when they were just letting the game control them,” said Harbison. “We want to control tempo and I could tell by the look in their eyes when we let the third set get away from us. When we play focused we’ll be in every game we play.”
In addition to Schott’s stellar defensive play, senior A’Zaria Jones hammered down a game-high 14 kills and sophomore Mia Traylor contributed 14 assists with five aces.
“We’re still learning and improving our volleyball IQ. But it’s good to get the win and feel the hard work will pay off. There’s a lot of teachable moments along the way and hopefully it’ll pay off at the end of the regular season. That’s my goal,” Harbison said.