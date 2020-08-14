There was a little good mixed with a little not so good for the Spring Hill Lady Panthers in Friday night’s volleyball split against Ore City and Elysian Fields.
Spring Hill opened the tri-match with a 25-10, 25-12, 25-13 straight set sweep of Ore City’s Lady Rebels. Freshman Carolann Bowles and junior Caylee Mayfield each tallied five kills in the win. Sophomore Abby Caron and freshman Carli Manasse added two blocks apiece.
In the nightcap, the tables turned when Elysian Fields scored a 25-23, 25-18, 25-18 sweep of the Lady Panthers as the tandem of Christen Smith and Tucker Ellis totaled 18 kills for the Lady Jackets.
Elysian Fields (4-0) handled Ore City in the middle match in straight sets, 25-18, 25-20, 25-19.
“I felt they played harder than we did,” said Lady Panther coach Andrew Harbison of Elysian Fields. “I hate for any team to play harder than my team. We’ve got to give a 10 in effort and I don’t think we did tonight.”
The Lady Panthers (1-2) rallied from a 10-3 deficit in the opening set and pulled even when Bowles put one down after a nice assist from Mia Traylor. Kaycee Campbell rang up an ace after the service to square things at 15.
Manasse scored an ace from the service line as Spring Hill was able to keep pace at 19-all. Camryn Chandler broke serve for EF and Smith grew the lead to 22-19 at the stripe.
Ke’Asya Anderson managed a break at 20-22, but Heather Auvil had the Lady Jackets at match point 24-20 when Molly Seale dropped in a dink shot and scored consecutive winners for a 23-24 deficit.
The curtains closed when Ellis provided the visitors with a thunderous slam on set point.
Things rocked back and forth in the second set as there were three ties and a lead change early on. Seale’s kill shot at 8-all would be as close as Spring Hill could come in set two.
Auvil served back-to-back aces and EF was off and running. A timely block from Ellis was followed by another kill from Smith and a 15-10 advantage.
Smith dropped another one, Ellis followed with a free-ball slam and Auvil served another nonreturnable to take the second to 23-13. Traylor rallied the Lady Panthers to within 17-23 after a Bowles’ break. But it was too little, too late.
The Lady Panthers couldn’t get out of the gate in the third and fell behind 9-3 as EF got four winners from Kyleigh Griffin as Spring Hill returned two long and had a couple double contact infractions.
Southpaw Janie Bradshaw pulled the Lady Panthers within 9-11 with an ace and a Caron kill shot. Just when things looked to be turning around, the Lady Jackets took firm control.
Traylor reeled off three in a row as Bowles killed two and Manasse slipped in a drop shot at 14-16. Griffin, as she’d started the set, got hot at the line and pushed the lead to 21-14 thanks to a pair of kills from Ellis.
There’s no rest for the weary as the Lady Panthers host Carthage and Gilmer in another tri-match today.