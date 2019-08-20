Spring Hill stepped up its competition Tuesday night with a tri-match against host Pine Tree and Longview at the Pirate Center.
The end result was a couple marathon five-set matches and the Lady Panthers earning a split. The host Lady Pirates rallied from a 2-1 deficit to prevail in the opener 25-18, 16-25, 20-25, 25-20, 15-9.
In the second match, the Lady Panthers overcame a 2-1 set deficit to outlast the Lady Lobos 25-20, 13-25, 17-25, 25-15, 15-7.
Senior A’Zaria Jones had a solid evening of work for Spring Hill with 27 kills, eight blocks and six aces. Ansley Nichols, also a senior, provided 14 kills and sophomores Molly Seale and Erin Gregson finished with nine and five kills, respectively.
Junior Sam Schott had five aces, sophomore Mia Traylor four and freshman Amirah Alexander two. With the split, he Lady Panthers improve to 8-5 on the season.
Due to the first two matches going nearly two hours each, the nightcap between Pine Tree and Longview didn’t get started until late. Look for a recap and results from that match in Thursday’s edition.
Paced by senior Sam Sommerfeld’s 10 kills and 15 service winners, the Pine Tree Lady Pirates notched a hard-earned victory over an ever-improving Spring Hill Lady Panthers in the opener. There were four ties and a lead change in the first set before Sommerfeld came through big with a kill at 15-13.
Sommerfeld added a dump shot to make it 16-14 and Maleaka Wilson warmed up at the line with four straight winners and a 20-14 advantage. Spring Hill proved its own worst enemy in the first set with three net infractions and three unforced errors.
The Lady Panthers regrouped and took set two and three as Pine Tree never led in the second set. There were four ties before Seale sizzled at the service line with four unanswered and a 15-10 lead. Nichols was big in the run with back-to-back kills.
A well-timed block by Gregson and sophomore Caylee Mayfield gave the second set to Spring Hill. The Lady Panthers pulled away in the third as Seale broke serve and Sommerfeld went long on a return.
With their backs to the wall, the Lady Pirates dug in and dominated the third fourth with Sommerfeld reeling off nine straight points after sophomore Aniya Gibson broke serve with a block.
Wilson rose up to stuff Jones on a block at 21-18 after the Lady Panthers inched back into the contest. Junior Ryanunna Garrett served an ace the just slipped over the net and found the floor to make it 24-20 and Sommerfeld sent it to a decisive fifth with a slam.
Pine Tree spotted Spring Hill a 2-0 lead in the fifth, but stormed out to a 13-7 lead on the serves of senior Hannah Barry and Wilson. Reyaunna Garrett blocked Spring Hill senior Maci Plunk to close book on a very competitive match.
In addition to Sommerfeld’s 10 kills, Wilson had eight, sophomore Jamaya Davis six and Gibson five. Wilson also had a dozen service points and senior Hannah Barry added 10. Junior Renee Garrett handed out team-best 31 assists as Pine Tree improved to 9-7.
The Lady Lobos raced out to an early 6-0 lead in their opening set as junior Elaija Hatley was impossible to return. Along the way she got assistance from junior Peja Mathis (a block) and senior Laci Lewis (a kill).
Spring Hill was able to rally and take a 21-16 lead after Schott went on a 9-0 spree at the stripe. Jones finished off Longview with a solid slap that found the floor.
The Lady Lobos (3-9) watched as Mia Colbert took control at the line with 10 unanswered in the second set for a 15-9 lead. The junior Colbert had a couple aces in the run. Senior Alana Byrdsong took it to set point and Hatley finished things off.
Longview was dominant in the third and cruised to a 25-17 decision a commanding 2-1 lead. Lewis led the Lady Lobos in kills with 13, while Colbert followed with seven. Senior Ledeja George finished with five kills. Colbert also had five aces and Lewis three.
Spring Hill used a couple 5-0 runs in the fourth to put Longview away and force a deciding fifth.
George managed a break and Lewis gave the Lady Lobos a 2-1 lead to start the final set. After Colbert went long on a return, junior Kaycee Campbell rang up three straight winners as Schott kept one point alive with a outstanding dig from the back row.
A Byrdsong break at 7-11 proved to be all she wrote for the Lady Lobos. Traylor took it from there for the Lady Panthers and served out the well-earned victory.