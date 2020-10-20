Pine Tree started strong, battled in the middle and finished the same way they took the court on Tuesday night.
They’ll need to do that the rest of the way in the regular season.
Behind a big night from Malaeka Wilson, Pine Tree rolled to a sweep over Mount Pleasant (25-18, 26-24, 25-20) to close out the first run through District 15-5A action at the Pirate Center.
With the win, Pine Tree moves to 3-3 in a tight district race. Marshall moved to 2-4 with a road win over previously-unbeaten Texas High, who drops to 5-1. Sulphur Springs (5-1) dropped Longview to 3-3 with a five-set win. Hallsville (3-3) was idle Tuesday.
Wilson turned in an all-around night for the Pirates with 20 kills, two aces and 26 digs for the Lady Pirates, who roared a 15-5 start in the opening game. The rest of the way was a tied and lead-changing battle with the Lady Tigers, who drop to 0-6 in district action, which includes two forfeits due to COVID-19.
Jalen Scroggins finished with seven kills, matching Caroline Fadal, who came up clutch in the second and third games of the match.
Renee Garrett and Carmen Chatman set it all up, finishing with 17 and 16 assists, respectively. Garrett had 13 digs while Chatman added 12.
Jamaya Davis, along with Tatum Cates, were solid in defense for the Lady Pirates with 13 and 12 digs. Davis added a pair of aces as well.
Wilson and Scroggins started their nights off quickly, combining for six kills and two blocks as Pine Tree raced to a 15-5 lead in the opening game. Mount Pleasant, led by Genesis Roberson on offense, chipped that lead down to five points, 21-16, before the Lady Pirate duo closed out the 25-18 win.
It was a lot closer from there.
The second game featured 17 ties — the last at 24-24 — and six lead changes. Mount Pleasant matched its largest lead of the match at two points, 9-7, after three-straight Lady Pirate errors.
After the 17-all tie, Garrett ended a long volley with a powerful kill. Down 23-22, Wilson followed a big kill with an ace to put Pine Tree ahead, 24-23, but another error tied things up again. Fadal ended it at 26-24 with her second kill of the match for the 26-24 Pine Tree win.
Mount Pleasant jumped ahead early in the third game but Pine Tree reverted to their opening game approach quickly with a 5-1 run. They followed, with four kills from Wilson, with a 6-1 run for a 21-15 lead.
Fadal then sent the Lady Pirates into the second half of the district race with her second-straight game-winning kill.
Pine Tree visits Texas High on Friday.