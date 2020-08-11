WHITE OAK -- Typical of the spirited White Oak-Spring Hill rivalry, Tuesday night's 2020 volleyball opener more than lived up to the lore.
White Oak jumped out to a 2-0 set lead and was on the verge of closing things out in the third. Spring Hill, however, had other ideas and pushed it to the limit in a five-set marathon.
The Ladynecks were able to hang on for a thrilling 25-18, 25-18, 24-26, 20-25, 15-10 victory. The Lady Panthers represented quite well in defeat and actually led 10-8 in the deciding set.
Lexi Baker stepped to the line after Anna Iske broke serve on an assist from Emma Hill at 9-10. Baker served out the rest of the way with six straight winners.
The combo of Iske and Hill gave White Oak a 13-10 advantage and Baker would eventually finish things off with an ace.
"Both our programs have had dips and both programs are trying to fight their way back and learn to win again. Spring Hill played great, but I'm very proud of my girls stepping up and doing what they needed to do," said an obviously exhausted White Oak coach Carolee Musick.
Baker paced the Ladynecks with 12 kills, while Hill handed out 27 assists. Macy Weeks contributed 14 digs to the victory. Alysa Hall and Baker each had 18 service points, while Kaylee Wilkinson finished with 16 winners.
White Oak controlled the opening two sets and won both by 25-18 counts. The big break came when Wilkinson broke serve and gave the Ladynecks a 20-18 lead. Brazie Craft took serve and reeled off five straight to close things out.
Hall paved the way in the second set with a 5-0 run at the stripe that included back-to-back aces. The set ended on a long return by Spring Hill and an 0-2 deficit.
The Lady Panthers looked cooked when Hall put across four straight winners and a seemingly comfortable 17-12 lead for the Ladynecks.
Spring Hill got hot on the service hand of Kaycee Campbell and forged a 17-all tie following an ace. Campbell finished with 15 service points and four aces.
The Lady Panthers jumped out a 7-1 lead in the fourth as freshman Carli Manasi contributed two of her 10 kills and Sam Schott scored six in a row.
White Oak pulled as close as 19-21 in the fourth before Erin Gregson scored three of her six service points including an ace. Molly Seal paced Spring Hill with a dozen kills and Marolann Bowles had 10.
Mia Traylor added 20 assists and Alexis Grubb finished with 16. Seale managed 15 digs, Schott 14 and Traylor 11.
"I was proud of the girls. I feel like we're better right now than we're supposed to be. We've got a young team and learn from our mistakes. Basically, other than the loss, I couldn't ask for a better game," said Lady Panther coach Andrew Harbison.
White Oak (1-0) entertains Center on Friday, while Spring Hill (0-1) hosts a tri-match with Elysian Fields and Ore City on Friday.