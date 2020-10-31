HALLSVILLE - The White Oak Ladynecks improved to 20-4 on the season and advanced to the area round of the Class 3A playoffs with a 25-20, 25-14, 25-6 bi-district sweep of Waskom on Saturday at Bobcat Gymnasium.
Waskom ends its season with a 13-10 record.
Lexi Baker had 13 kills, four receptions, two digs and three points for White Oak. Brazie Croft added four aces, 10 points, six receptions and three digs, Kaylee Wilkinson three ace,s eight points, three kills and two digs, Emma Hill eight points, 22 assists and two digs, Macy Weeks nine points, 11 receptions and five digs, Payton Palmer eight kills and two digs and Anna Iske three aces, 13 points, five kills, two blocks and two digs.
Alaina Dyson had four kills for Lady Wildcats.
Waskom got the first point when White Oak hit it too many times. The next two points went to the Lady Necks before a Kill from Phillips, followed by three Waskom points gave the Lady Wildcats a 6-2 lead.
White Oak took its turn to go on a run as it jumped out in front with a kill from Baker, making the score 7-6. The two teams continued to battle back and forth. An ace from Rankin knotted the game up at 9-9 and forced Waskom to call a timeout. The first point after the timeout came on a kill from Dyson to put Waskom in front 10-9. White Oak quickly turned the tables and took back the lead, jumping out in front 17-13 as the Lady Wildcats called another timeout.
White Oak built a 22-15 lead but Waskom chipped away at it and cut the deficit down to four points, 22-18 and forced White Oak to be the one to call timeout. Dyson slammed it down for another kill to put her team within three points, 23-20. However, that was the last point Waskom was able to score as the Lady Necks tacked on the final two points to win set one, 25-20.
The first two points of the set two went to White Oak who jumped out to an 8-3 and forced a Waskom timeout. A pair of points from Baker spread the Lady Necks’ lead to 11-3. Bailey added a point to put her team within five. White Oak continued to pour it and spread its lead to 19-10 before Waskom called timeout.
It was smooth sailing from there for the Lady Necks. A kill from Baker put White Oak just one point away from taking a 2-0 lead, which came just a few plays later with a score of 25-14.
The third was all White Oak as it opened up with a Waskom serve that sailed out of bounds to give White Oak an early lead that led to the Lady Necks taking a 7-0 lead and forcing Waskom to call timeout. A block at the net then a hit from Baker led the Lady Necks taking a 17-3 lead.
A kill from Baker, followed by another from Iske put White Oak just one point away from the three-game sweep.
That final point came and punched White Oak’s ticket to the next round where it will take on New Boston at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Pittsburg.