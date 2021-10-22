L. CHAPEL 3, U. HILL 0: BETTIE — The Leverett’s Chapel Lady Lions earned a 25-22, 25-9, 25-21 sweep over Union Hill on Friday, improving to 2-3 in district play.
Jasmin Chavez had 14 service points, nine aces, three kills and nine digs for the Lady Lions. Jackeline Avalos was perfect at the service stripe and added 12 digs. Ashilia Smith had five kills, Gracie Warren two aces and two assists, Jalynn Peery five aces and five kills, Jayden Pierson nine points and four kills, Makinsey Blanton four digs and Bailea Reeves three aces, nine assists and three digs.