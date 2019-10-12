NON-DISTRICT
■ CARTHAGE 3, LONGVIEW 0: The Carthage Lady Dawgs moved to 32-4 on the year with a 25-23, 25-13, 25-13 sweep of Longview.
Kristen Stewart finished with 22 assists, five digs, four kills and three aces for Carthage. Chesney Baker added 11 digs, Addison Surratt seven digs, Makhai Lewis four blocks, Faith Kruebbe five kills, eight digs, three blocks and four aces, Cami Hicks seven kills, three blocks, five digs and five aces and McKenna Zett eight kills and 10 digs.
DISTRICT 15-3A
■ JEFFERSON 3, DAINGERFIELD 0: DAINGERFIELD — Jaden Carter led at the net with eight kills, Nia Garrett and Sha’Stacia Robinson finished with nine assists apiece and the Jefferson Lady Bulldogs notched a 27-25, 25-17, 26-24 sweep of Daingerfield.
Robinson also fired off four aces for Jefferson.
Joi Akinsuroju came up with 20 digs in the loss for Jefferson. Diamond Jeter added three assists and two aces, Adisen Key three digs, Jaylee Barron 11 digs, Ashlyn Bruce to blocks, Kiara Robinson three aces, seven killsand two blocks, Montoya Taylor three assists, Montrevia Durham two kills and 15 digs, TaQuazia Latchison two blocks, Tyler Hayden two digs and Kayleigh Phillips 23 digs.
DISTRICT 16-3A
■ WHITE OAK 3, WEST RUSK 0: WHITE OAK — Natalie Reed handed out 24 to go along with nine kills and two digs as White Oak earned a 25-22, 25-14, 26-24 sweep of West Rusk.
Lexi Baker joined Reed with nine kils, adding eight digs, seven aces and two blocks for the Ladynecks. Kaylee Wilkinson added a kill and a block, Stormy Riley nine digs, Anna Iske five kills and three blocks, Emma Hill two digs, Alysa Hall seven kills, four digs, two aces and two blocks, Macy weeks 15 digs, Payton Palmer three kills and Ashlyn Eynon one kill and one assist.
West Rusk was led by Kaylee Driver with 26 assists and 12 digs. Kodi Robertson added eight digs, Kayla Lewis six kills and 10 digs, Kate Hooser eight kills and four digs, Hannah Trichel six kills, Chloee Tidwell 16 digs and Alexandria Lewis five kills.