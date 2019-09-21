LATE FRIDAY DISTRICT 16-5A
■ WHITEHOUSE 3, PINE TREE 0: Briana Brown hammered home 14 kills and added 19 digs for Whitehouse, which improved to 3-0 in district play (23-8 overall) with a 25-17, 25-20, 25-7 sweep of Pine Tree.
Kate Idrogo had 13 kills and 11 digs, Ryann Foster 22 assists, Ashlee Taylor 15 digs and two aces and Hannah Owens and Hannah House two aces apiece.
Pine Tree (10-18, 1-2) was paced by Malaeka Wilson with five kills and five service points. Jamaya Davis added 16 assists, three kills and three points, and McKenzie Kirk finished with two kills and one point.
DISTRICT 19-2A■ BIG SANDY 3, UNION GROVE 1: BIG SANDY — The Big Sandy Lady Wildcats remained unbeaten (3-0) in district play by rallying for a 24-26, 27-25, 25-19, 25-20 win over Union Grove.
Airikah Pippins had 18 kills and nine digs for Big Sandy. Lizzie Worden added 29 assists and 21 digs, Chyler Ponder 19 digs, nine kills and two assists, Jakayla Johnson 11 digs, Grace Jenison eight digs and five kills, Peyton Adams 10 digs, Tori Hill six digs and five kills, Breaunna Derrick two kills and two digs and Maci Childress one ace.
Pippins (14-14), Jenison (8-8), Adams (15-15) and Childress (4-4) were all perfect from the service stripe.
Kasi Jones had 22 digs, 11 assists, 12 kills and six aces in the loss for Union Grove. Brooke Reeves had six digs, five kills and three aces, Shayla Gallagher two assists, four kills and three blocks, Carleigh Judd 14 digs, 17 assists and two aces, Avery brooks three digs and two kills, Sydney Chambelain 15 digs, Madelynn Lacaze 56 digs and six kills, Maci Williams four digs and two kills, Samantha Coleman one dig and Gracie Winn 16 digs.
■ HAWKINS 3, UNION HILL 0: BETTIE — Hawkins swept past Union Hill on Friday in a district battle.
Hailea Downs had six points, three kills and 11 digs in the loss for Union Hill. Jenna Holland finished with five points, nine assists and two digs, Briana Edwards six points, four kills, three blocks and eight digs, Londyne Fort seven points, two kills and 11 digs, Madison Espinoza four blocks and seven digs, BreAnna Jackson two points, two kills and three blocks, Alex Mitchem two points and 22 digs, Dana Mendoza three points, two assists and four digs, Erica Pope 12 digs, Sarah Tumlison two blocks and two digs and Kyndall Austin three digs.
NON-DISTRICT
■ CARTHAGE 3, BECKVILLE 1: BECKVILLE — In a battle of ranked teams, No. 7 Carthage (4A) handed No. 12 Beckville (1A/2A) a 25-27, 25-12, 25-23, 25-15 setback on Friday.
Kristen Stewart handed out 45 assists to go along with 10 digs, two blocks and two aces for Carthage. Addie Surrat chipped in with 11 digs, Cami Hicks 17 kills, nine blocks and four digs, Jada McLinn 16 kills, five blocks and two digs, Faith Kruebbe eight kills, 14 digs and two aces, McKenna Zett six kills and eight digs and Kinsey King three kills.
For Beckville in the loss, Sophie Elliott finished with 13 assists and three digs. Lindsey Baker added 10 kills and four digs, Kinsley Rivers two aces, eight kills and seven digs, Avery Morris two aces, three kills and two digs, Hannah Sharpless one dig, Allison Baker five kills, six digs and 23 assists, Gracen Harris three digs, Miranda Mize seven kills and six digs and Amber Harris five aces, three kills and three digs.
DISTRICT 12-3A
■ RAINS 3, QUITMAN 2: QUITMAN — Rains earned a 3-2 win over Quitman on Friday.
Shelby Hayes finished with 10 digs and 27 assists to lead the way for Quitman. Ava Burroughs had four digs, eight kills and four blocks, Julia Simpkins two digs, 10 kills and two aces and Jentri Jackson 11 digs and seven kills.
For Quitman in the loss, Harley Kreck had 22 kills, Storey Smith 15 and Leo Terry eight. Smith and Katy Traylor added three blocks apiece. Kreck led with 26 assists, with Jasmine Mott adding 15 and Kaitlyn Brock six. Kreck also had six aces and 16 digs, Presley McAgree three aces and 14 digs and Terry three aces and 15 digs.
FROM STAFF REPORTS