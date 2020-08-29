HEAT 3, U. GROVE 1: UNION GROVE — Longview HEAT rallied from a set down to earn a 16-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-11 win over Union Grove on Saturday.
Jordan Parker had 26 kills, 17 digs, four assists, four blocks, eight receptions, eight points and five aces for the HEAT. Abbey Gallant added two aces, four points, four receptions, six digs and five kills, Dani Harrison two blocks and six kills, Jenna Parker 28 receptions, 13 digs and seven points, Laynie Walton seven points, eight receptions and two digs, Makayla Richey four aces, 10 points, nine receptions, 10 digs, three assists and five kills and McKenzie File 17 points, three aces, nine digs and a team-leading 33 assists.
From Staff Reports