FEAST 2, HEAT 0: FRISCO — San Antonio FEAST handed Longview HEAT a 25-14, 25-13 loss on Saturday in a Gold Bracket game at the HSAA (Homeschool) Classic State Tournament.
Jordan Parker finished with four kills, 11 digs, two blocks and 12 receptions in the loss for the HEAT. Jenna Parker had two kills, nine digs, and 10 receptions, Abbey Gallant two points, seven receptions and three digs, Dani Harrison one reception, Jaelyn Cleveland two blocks and six kills, Makayla Richey three points, 13 receptions and seven digs, McKenzie File three points and Meredith Corley 11 assists, seven digs and two points.
LATE FRIDAY
GILMER 3, P. GROVE 2: GILMER — Reese Couture and Halee Jordan combined for 24 kills, Raeven Harris came up with 36 digs and No. 24 ranked Gilmer knocked off No. 22 Pleasant Grove, 25-19, 25-18, 15-25, 16-25, 15-12, in a key District 15-4A battle.
Couture had 14 kills, Jordan 10, Karlye Johnston eight, Kirsten Waller seven and Abbey Bradshaw and Lesley Jones two apiece. Bradshaw added five blocks, Jordan three and Waller and Jones two apiece. Jordan recorded 15 digs, Aaleya Morton 11, Waller nine, Couture seven, Johnston six, Jaycee Harris five, Bradshaw three and Jones two, and Jaycee Harris dished out 28 assists. Karsyn Lindsey chipped in with 12 assists.
ORE CITY 3, GLADEWATER 2: ORE CITY — The Ore City Lady Rebels rallied for a 20-25, 25-18, 25-23, 21-25, 15-12 win over Gladewater, paced by Ryleigh Larkins’ 17 service points, 25 assists and nine digs.
Victoria Jones added seven digs for Ore City. Abby Ervin filled the stat sheet with 12 points, 10 kills, 11 digs and eight aces. Brooklynn Richardson added 17 points, eight kills and three aces, Jacee Burks three blocks and three aces and Tori Cummings 10 points.
Alexis Boyd had eight kills, JaKiyah Bell and Hai’leigh Oliver seven apiece and Kamryn Floyd five in the loss for Gladewater. Oliver had seven blocks, with A’alatiah Turner and Bell adding seven apiece and Alexis Boyd three. Lexi Hart, Floyd and Trinity Mooney all recorded three digs, and Mooney finished with six assists.
Ore City hosts Sabine on Tuesday.