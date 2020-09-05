GILMER 3, HAWKINS 0: GILMER — The Gilmer Lady Buckeyes notched a 25-22, 25-22, 25-19 win over Hawkins on Friday.
Lynli Dacus had 16 assists and Jordyn Warren 10 for Hawkins in the loss. Logan Jaco chipped in with 10 kills,Makena Warren eight kills and 12 digs, Jordyn Warren nine digs and Josie Howard, Victoria Miller and Carmen Turner six digs.
Hawkins will host Union Hill to open district play on Tuesday.
DAINGERFIELD 3, JEFFERSON 0: DAINGERFIELD — The Daingerfield Lady Tigers moved to 2-8 on the season with a 25-12, 18-25, 25-23, 25-13 win over Jefferson.
Kayleigh Phillips finished with 25 digs and five assists for the Lady Tigers, who will open district play on Tuesday against Hughes Springs.
Joi Akinsuroju had six digs and two aces, Diamond Jeter 17 assists, two digs and two kills, Adisen Key three digs, Jaylee Barron two digs, Karley Nix six kills, Ashlyn Bruce eight kills, Kyasia Williams two kills, Genesis Allen six kills, three blocks and three aces and Kylah Haley two kills.
FROM STAFF REPORTS