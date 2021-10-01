District 15-3AW. OAK 3, SABINE 0: LIBERTY CITY — The top-ranked White Oak Ladynecks remained unbeaten (6-0) in district play and improved to 29-1 overall with a 25-16, 25-8, 25-8 sweep over Sabine.
Emma Hill dished out 28 assists and added 21 service points and six aces for the Ladynecks. Anna Iske had seven kills, seven points, two blocks and two aces. Lexi Baker led with 11 kills, adding seven digs, 10 receptions and nine points, Addison Clinkscales recoded six kills, two receptions and two digs, Emma Nix three kills, Calee Carter two kills, Kaylee Wilkinson 13 digs, 10 points, four aces and five receptions and Brazie Croft 11 points, two aces, four digs and four receptions.
For Sabine in the loss, Maddie Furrh finished with six kills and five digs. Cale Brown added two kills and five blocks, Kathryn Dalby two blocks and two digs, Peyton Childress four blocks, Ally Gresham 20 digs, Ella Roberts four digs and two kills, Katie Stansberry five digs and Caitlyn Stewart 10 assists and three digs.