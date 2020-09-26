BECKVILLE 3, HALLSVILLE 1: HALLSVILLE — Kinsley Rivers and Avery Morris combined for 29 kills, leading the Beckville Ladycats to a 26-28, 25-12, 25-23, 25-17 win over the Hallsville Ladycats on Saturday.
Rivers had 15 kills, eight digs and two blocks, and Morris ripped 14 kills to go along with a team-leading 24 digs and six aces. Sophie Elliott had 22 assists, seven digs and five aces, Hannah Sharpless 13 digs, M.J. Weatherford three kills, Allison Baker a team-leading 29 assists to go with 13 digs and four kills and Amber Harris 17 digs, six kills and three aces.
Ashley Jones had 30 assists and 14 digs in the loss for Hallsville. Macie Nelson finished with 12 digs, Emma Rogers 14 digs and two aces, Brooke Grissom four kills, Olivia Simmons seven kills and eight blocks and Ayden McDermott 13 kills and two aces.
Beckville (18-2) will host Timpson on Tuesday. Hallsville will visit Longview.
LATE FRIDAY
PT DROPS 2: TYLER — The Pine Tree Lady Pirates fell to Tyler Legacy and Lufkin on Friday in a tri-match.
Malaeka Wilson had 26 kills, four aces and 26 digs in the two matches for pine Tree. Renee Garrett finished the day with 31 assists, 21 digs, eight kills and three blocks. Jalen Scroggins had seven kill and seven blocks, Tatum Cates three aces and 14 digs, Jamaya Davis five kills and 31 digs, Gianna Spearman seven kills, Carmen Chatman 25 assists and Caroline Fadal 11 kills.
Pine Tree opens District 16-5A play at home against Texas High on Tuesday.
H. SPRINGS 3, GLADEWATER 2: GLADEWATER — The Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs rallied from a set down to earn a 22-25, 25-21, 22-25, 25-21, 15-8 win over Gladewater in District 15-3A action.
JaKiyah Bell had eight kills, Kamryn Floyd and Hai’leigh Oliver six apiece and A’alatiah Turner four in the loss for Gladewater. Bell and Alexis Boyd both recorded seven blocks, with Turner adding four, Floyd three and Shelby Weaver and Adaysn Williams two apiece. Livia Prince led with four digs, and Olive radded two. Trinity Mooney had 12 assists and Deja Martin six.
QUITMAN 3, MINEOLA 0: QUITMAN — The Quitman Lady Bulldogs moved to 1-1 in district play with a 25-18, 25-18, 25-18 win over Mineola.
Ava Burroughs knocked down 18 kills and added six aces, three digs and two blocks for Quitman. Lucy Brannon chipped in with 19 assists and three digs, carley Spears three kills, six assists and two digs, Brooklyn Marcee 10 digs and Halie Davis five kills.
C-CAMDEN 3, HUNTINGTON 0: CORRIGAN — Corrigan-Camden earned a 25-21, 25-13, 25-23 sweep of Huntington on Friday.
Kaylee Rivenbark had eight digs in the loss for Huntington. Abby Kirkland finished with seven digs, Halle Flynt 19 assists and eight digs, Courtney Smith eight digs, Faith Ellis eight kills and Kara Teer five kills.