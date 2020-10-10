T. HIGH 3, LONGVIEW 2: TEXARKANA — Texas High held on for a 26-24, 21-25, 25-15, 22-25, 15-12 win over the Longview Lady Lobos in District 16-5A action on Saturday.
Miah Colbert had 11 kills in the loss for the Lady Lobos. Brayleigh Mitchell added nine kills, Jakayla Morrow six kills and four blocks, Brianna Converse four kills, Elaija Hatley 14 assists and 10 digs, Amirah Alexander seven assists and two digs, Angell Evans 24 digs and Sarah Frederick seven digs.
Longview hosts Marshall on Tuesday.
HALLSVILLE 3, MT. PLEASANT 0: MOUNT PLEASANT — Ayden McDermott led at the net with 10 kills, Emma Rogers paced the defensive effort with 17 digs and Ashley Jones set things up with 24 assists as the Hallsville Ladycats notched a 25-12, 25-19, 25-15 sweep of Mount Pleasant on Saturday in District 16-5A action.
Jones added three kills and two aces, Rogers five aces, Brooke Grissom four kills, Cate Thomas five kills and five blocks and McDermott three aces.
Hallsville hosts Pine Tree on Tuesday.