LUFKIN 3, LONGVIEW 1: Lufkin rallied from a set down to earn a 17-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-23 win over the Longview Lady Lobos on Friday at Lobo Coliseum.
Brayleigh Mitchell had 10 kills in the loss for Longview. Jakayla Morrow added eight kills and two blocks, Miah Colbert seven kills and five digs, Brianna Converse seven kills and three digs, GeCamri Duffie five kills, Amirah Alexander 24 assists, Elajiah Hatley 21 assists and four kills, Angell Evans 17 digs and two aces, Jailyn Rusk 12 digs, Sarah Frederick 11 digs and three aces and Mallory Reeves four kills.
Longview will host Whitehouse on Tuesday.
WHITEHOUSE 3, CARTHAGE 2: WHITEHOUSE - The Carthage Lady Bulldogs dropped a five-set decision on the road to Whitehouse on Friday.
Sadie Smith handed out 30 assists and added 10 digs, and Faith Kruebbe ripped 15 kills and came up with 15 digs in the loss for Carthage.
Makhai Lewis finished with eight kills, six bocks and seven digs for the Lady Bulldogs. Kaliyah Timmons added seven kills, two blocks and four digs, Ja'Kyra Roberts and Caroline Baldree three blocks apiece, Talynn Williams 12 digs and two aces, Erin Dodge 11 digs and Mara Hodges 10 digs and two aces.
Carthage opens district play at Center on Tuesday.
DAINGERFIELD 3, GLADEWATER 0: GLADEWATER - The Daingerfield Lady Tigers swept to a 25-17, 25-18, 26-24 win over the Gladewater Lady Bears in District 15-3A action.
Kamryn Floyd, Alexis Boyd and JaKiyah Bell all had five kills and Hai'leigh Oliver added four in the loss for Gladewater. A'alatiah Turner had six blocks, Boyd five, Oliver three and Shelby Weaver two. Lexi Hart led with four digs. Oliver had eight assists, Bell five and Trinity Mooney four.