GILMER 3, L-EYLAU 0: GILMER — Kirsten Waller led a balanced attack at the net with eight kills, and the Gilmer Lady Buckeyes closed out regular season action with a 25-12, 25-10, 25-10 sweep of Liberty-Eylau.
Reese Couture and Haylee Jordan had four kills apiece, Karlye Johnston and Abbey Bradshaw three each and Lesley Jones two. Johnston, Jones and Jordan all had two blocks. Raeven Harris led with 13 digs, while Jordan added 11, Aaleya Morton eight, Couture and Johnston four apiece, Jaycee Harris and Alexandria Chamberlain three apiece and Bradshaw two.
Jaycee Harris finished with 14 assists, and Karsyn Lindsey chipped in with six.
SABINE 3, H. SPRINGS 0: HUGHES SPRINGS — The No. 4 ranked Sabine Lady Cardinals closed out the regular season with a 25-18, 25-20, 25-22 sweep of Hughes Springs on Friday.
Aubree McCann led the way at the net with 15 kills and two blocks, adding four digs to her big night. Sierrah Richter finished with 32 assists, six digs and three kills, Cale Brown six kills and two digs, Maddie Furrh 10 digs, three kills and two aces, Caitlin Bates 15 digs, Ryanne Stuart five kills, Ally Gresham 16 digs and two aces, Ella Roberts five digs and Callie Sparks one dig.
N. DIANA 3, DAINGERFIELD 0: DIANA — The New Diana Lady Eagles clinched the third playoff spot in the district race with a 25-18, 25-9, 25-13 sweep of Daingerfield.
Taylor Garrett finished with two aces, seven kills, two blocks and two digs for New Diana. Asia Newsome added two blocks, LiAnn James two aces and six digs, Sophie Oubre six kills and two digs, Haley Manns three kills, two blocks and nine digs, Kylee Beggs three digs, Torri Ward four kills and five digs and Julia Loeza set it all up with 18 assists — adding eight digs.
Joi Akinsuroju had three aces and seven digs in the loss for Daingerfield. Adisen Key finished with eight digs, Jaylee Barron seven digs, Kayleigh Phillips three aces and 17 digs, Breanna Durham two digs, Diamond Jeter 11 assists, Karley Nix three kills, Ashlyn Bruce six kills and four blocks, Anyha Ellison two blocks, Genesis Allen seven blocks and Kylah Haley one kill.