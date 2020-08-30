SABINE 3, CARTHAGE 0: LIBERTY CITY - Sierrah Richter dished out 30 assists to go along with 15 digs and three kills, Aubree McCann added 20 digs, 11 kills and three blocks and the No. 3 (3A) Sabine Lady Cardinals earned a 25-11, 25-16, 25-22 sweep of Class 4A Carthage.
Ally Gresham added eight digs for Sabine. Callie Sparks chipped in with six digs, Caitlin Bates five digs and two aces, Maddie Furrh eight aces, five kills and 13 digs, Cale Brown three kills, five digs and two blocks, Peyton Childress three kills and four digs, Ella Roberts one dig and Ryanne Stuart nine kills and four digs.
On Friday, the Lady Cardinals swept Cumberland Academy.
Richter recorded 18 assists, 11 digs, four aces and two kills. McCann finished with 11 kills and 13 digs, Gresham 12 digs, Sparks three aces, Bates seven digs, Furrh five kills, two aces and 14 digs, Brown two digs, Roberts one kill and Stuart seven kills and five digs.
HEAT 3, U. GROVE 1: UNION GROVE — Longview HEAT rallied from a set down to earn a 16-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-11 win over Union Grove on Saturday.
Jordan Parker had 26 kills, 17 digs, four assists, four blocks, eight receptions, eight points and five aces for the HEAT. Abbey Gallant added two aces, four points, four receptions, six digs and five kills, Dani Harrison two blocks and six kills, Jenna Parker 28 receptions, 13 digs and seven points, Laynie Walton seven points, eight receptions and two digs, Makayla Richey four aces, 10 points, nine receptions, 10 digs, three assists and five kills and McKenzie File 17 points, three aces, nine digs and a team-leading 33 assists.
For Union Grove in the loss, Carleigh Judd pounded down 16 kills to go along with four blocks and four aces. Avery Brooks added 10 kills and seven aces, Makena Littlejohn 31 assists and Sydney Chamberlain 10 digs.
L-KILDARE 3, DAINGERFIELD 2: LINDEN - Linden-Kildare earned a five-set win over Daingerfield on Friday.
Joi Akinsuroju had nine aces and 11 digs in the loss for Daingerfield. Diamond Jeter added 21 assists, two digs and eight kills, Adisen Key 13 digs, Jaylee Barron six digs, Karley Nix three kills and two blocks, Ashlyn Bruce five aces, 15 kills and five blocks, Genesis Allen two aces, two kills and six blocks, Kylah Haley three kills, Kyleigh Phillips 27 digs and Natalie Beasley one kill.