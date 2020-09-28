■ CARTHAGE 3, RUSK 0: CARTHAGE — Faith Kruebbe and Makhai Lewis combined for 25 kills, Sadie Smith handed out 28 assists and the Carthage Lady Bulldogs earned a 25-21, 25-20, 25-17 sweep of Rusk.
Kruebbe had 15 kills, 11 digs and four aces, Lewis 10 kills, three blocksand three digs and Smith nine digs, two kill and three aces as Carthage moved to 2-0 in district play. Kaliyah Timmons finished with three kills, Erin Dodge 10 digs and Mara Hodges six digs, three aces and two kills.
■ GILMER 3, N. LAMAR 0: GILMER — The Gilmer Lady Buckeyes, led by a combined 19 kills from Haylee Jordan and Reece Couture, earned a 25-18, 25-20, 25-18 sweep of North Lamar.
Jordan had 10 kills, Couture nine, Abbey Bradshaw five, Kirsten Waller four and Karlye Johnston and Lesley Jones three apiece. Jordan added four blocks, Bradshaw and Jones three apiece and Waller two. Raeven Harris and Aaleya Morton led with 10 digs apiece. Jaycee Harris had 14 assists, and Lindsey finished with 13.