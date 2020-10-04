CARLISLE 3, U. GROVE 2: UNION GROVE - Carlisle rallied from a set down to earn a 23-25, 25-22, 18-25, 25-19, 15-13 win over Union Grove.
Carleigh Judd had 24 kills, five aces, 10 digs and four blocks in the loss for Union Grove. Makena Littlejohn dished out 40 assists. Maci Williams added 12 kills and 11 digs, Addie Smith five kills and Samantha Coleman six aces and 10 digs.
H. SPRINGS 3, DAINGERFIELD 0: HUGHES SPRINGS - The Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs earned a 25-21, 25-7, 25-13 sweep of Daingerfield on Saturday.
Terry Gholston had seven assists and two aces in the loss for Daingerfield. Sanaa Fields finished with two digs, DeAsia Williams twoaces and two digs, Ashlyn Bruce three digs, six kills and five blocks, Aniyia Ellison two digs and two kills and Kayleigh Phillips 10 digs and two assists.